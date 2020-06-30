“Europe Viscosupplementation Market” to Touch US$ 343.6 Million | 5.0% CAGR during 2020 to 2027 – coherentmarketinsights.com

Patients suffering from OA have a lower-than-normal concentration of HA in their joints. Injecting HA lubricates bones to move smoothly over each other. Viscosupplementation facilitates movement and reduces pain in the arthritic joint. It is often recommended when other nonsurgical treatment methods have failed to provide positive outcomes.

Europe viscosupplementation market is estimated to account for US$ 241.8 Mn in terms of value and is expected to reach US$ 343.6 Mn by the end of 2027.

Europe Viscosupplementation Market: Drivers

R&D of new products is expected to boost growth of the Europe viscosupplementation market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2019, Anika Therapeutics Inc. completed the first human surgical procedure with its injectable HA-based bone repair therapy for the treatment of bone voids and other bone defects of the skeletal system caused by trauma or age-related degeneration.

Europe Viscosupplementation Market: Opportunities

Industry consolidation and intense competition in the viscosupplementation market is expected to drive an increasing number of companies to augment their research efforts to differentiate their products from other competitors. This has led to revival of interest in next generation HA as a potential drug candidate because of its increased effectiveness. This is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market.

Europe Viscosupplementation Market: Restraints

Single injections cost less compared to five cycle injections. However, growing number of insurance companies do not recognize these to be under the reimbursement procedure. Also, considering that these injections are available through online portals and can be taken directly from the pharmacists as well, several insurance companies and authorities do not consider them among the reimbursement list of products. Such scenario is expected to hinder growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

Europe viscosupplementation market was valued at US$ 230.4 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 343.6 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2020 and 2027. Major factor driving the growth of global viscosupplementation market during the forecast period include increasing osteoarthritis, and product approvals and launches.

Three injection cycle held dominant position in Europe viscosupplementation market in 2019, accounting for 59.5% share in terms of value, followed by five injection cycle, and single injection cycle, respectively. Three-injection viscosupplementation is a cost-effective procedure that reduces cost burden of patients suffering from knee osteoarthritis

Market Trends

Increasing prevalence of obesity is expected to propel growth of Europe viscosupplementation market. For instance, according to NHS Statistics on Obesity, Physical Activity and Diet, England, 2019, 64% of adults in England were overweight or obese in 2017.

Cellulose nanofibers can be used for viscosupplementation. For instance, in October 2018, researchers from University of Freiburg, Germany, suggested viscosupplementation of the intervertebral disc nucleus pulposus tissue with the development of non-cellularized injectable suspensions of viscous chitosan solutions filled with cellulose nanofibers of the type nanofibrillated cellulose.

Regulations

Medical Device Directives: The directives responsible for medical devices in EU are:

Medical Device Directives (MDD) (93/42/EEC) Active Implantable Medical Device Directives (AIMD) (90/385/EEC) III.In-vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive (IVDMDD) (98/79/EC)

Europe Viscosupplementation Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in Europe Viscosupplementation market include, Sanofi S.A., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Seikagaku, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Meda AB (Mylan), Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., Bioventus LLC, Ferring B.V, Lifecore Biomedical, and LG Life Sciences.

Europe Viscosupplementation Market: Key Developments

October 2019: Bioventus LLC launched a disease and product information website called OAKneePainRelief.com, which combines information on knee OA for both patients and health care providers with the full Bioventus portfolio of HA-based joint-fluid treatment options

February 2018: Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced to invest around US$ 30 million in the new Ferring Biotech Center in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, for R&D in monoclonal antibodies and biologics manufacturing.

Segmentation

By Type Single Injection Cycle Three Injection Cycle Five Injection Cycle

By End-User Hospitals ASCs Clinics

By Countries Western Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Nordic Countries Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



