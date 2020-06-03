Epidural Anesthesia Disposable Devices Market Report 2020, Trends, Market Size, Business Growth, Merger, Top Company Profiles, Statistics, Telemedicine Market Revenue at a CAGR of 9.3%

Global Epidural Anesthesia Disposable Devices Market

Epidural anesthesia offers analgesia or reduces pain rather than providing an anesthetic effect. It is offers relief from pain during childbirth by vaginal birth or a cesarean delivery, by injecting a numbing medicine into the spinal nerves to reduce the lower back pain. In anesthesia procedure, epidural anesthesia disposable devices are used in the spinal region, including the thoracic, cervical, lumbar, and sacral regions.

The global epidural anesthesia disposable devices market was valued at US$ 1,056.5 million in 2018, and is expected to register an impressive CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Rising adoption of epidural anesthesia for performing delivery is expected to boost market

Rising adoption of epidural anesthesia in cesarean deliveries to ease pain is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Health Service (NHS) Maternity Statistics, October 2018, nearly 100,000 emergency cesarean deliveries were carried out in England, the U.K., among these 21% deliveries were undertaken with epidural anesthesia during 2017-2018.

Increasing focus of key market players on the expansion of their production facilities, as well as their geographical footprint, to cater to rising demand for safe and efficient pain management during labor and surgeries, is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2019, Sarstedt Inc., started construction of a medical equipment manufacturing plant in the Maryino industrial park in St. Petersburg, Russia. Commercial production of the plant is scheduled to begin in May 2022. Furthermore, in December 2016, Sarstedt Inc., invested US$ 6 million for expanding its Newton production facility, U.S. With this expansion, company increased its injection molding and assembly operation capacities.

Increasing product launches by key players is expected to boost growth of the epidural anesthesia disposable devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched BD Pyxis Anesthesia Station ES platform at American Society of Health-system Pharmacists (ASHP) mid-year meeting held at Orlando, U.S. BD Pyxis offers medication safety and anesthesia workflow efficiency in the operating room. This solution helps to control access to medication, standardizes medication management, and supports regulatory compliance.

Global Epidural Anesthesia Disposable Devices Market – Regional Outlook

The North America epidural anesthesia disposable devices market is expected to account for the largest market share in the global market over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of epidural anesthesia during labor and product approvals in the region. For instance, according to the Government of Canada statistics, usage of epidural anesthesia increased from 53.2% in 2006 and 2007 to 57.8% in 2015 and 2016 in Canada. Moreover, in May 2019, Flat Medical, a medical technology company specialized in clinical safety solutions, received the U.S. FDA clearance for EpiFaith syringe to deliver safe epidural anesthesia to patients. This syringe is designed to prevent accidental dural puncture.

Europe is projected to hold a significant market share in the global epidural anesthesia disposable devices market in the upcoming years, owing to the ascending demand for epidural anesthesia for pain management and rising product approvals in the region. For instance, in 2018, according to the World Health Organization, epidural anesthesia was recommended for healthy pregnant women requesting pain relief during labor in Europe. Moreover, in October 2018, Flat Medical, a medical technology company specialized in clinical safety solutions, received the CE certification for EpiFaith for usage in epidural procedures.

Leading Market Players

The major players operating in the global epidural anesthesia disposable devices market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, Sarstedt, Inc., Epimed, Egemen International, SFM Medical Devices, VOGT Medical, Vygon, and Flat Medical.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Epidural Anesthesia Disposable Devices Market, By Product Type: Continuous Epidural Tray Single Dose Epidural Tray Epidural Anesthesia Needles Others

Global Epidural Anesthesia Disposable Devices Market, By Age Group: Adults Pediatrics

Global Epidural Anesthesia Disposable Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Surgical Centers Others



