ePharmacy Market 2020 Technologies, Analysis, Industry Growth, Size, Share and Recent Developments Forecast to 2026

According to the World Bank, approximately 84% populace in Germany depend on Internet and around 75% populace in the U.S. are subscribers of the Internet, which augments the global “ePharmacy market growth”. Fortune Business Insights states that the global ePharmacy market is projected to reach US$ 177,794.9 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The company further states that the global market was valued at US$ 49,727.7 Mn in 2018. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “ePharmacy: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global ePharmacy market will witness notable growth during the forecast period due to the technological advancements based on artificial intelligence.

Leading Players operating in the ePharmacy Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

DocMorris

CVS Health Corporation

Express Script Holding Company

Walgreen Co.

Optum Rx, Inc.

Giant Eagle, Inc.

Walmart Stores, Inc.

Rowland Pharmacy

The Kroger Co.

Other players

Increasing Adoption of E-commerce Websites to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global ePharmacy market is grouped into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Out of these regions, North America is expected to remain in the leading position in the global ePharmacy market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rapid shift of consumers towards online retailers from offline pharmacies. Also, increasing usage of smartphones and high speed of the Internet are expected to aid North America in gaining the highest global ePharmacy market share in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, a rise in geriatric population, increasing online orders, and growing adoption of online platforms will drive the market growth in this region.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Key Start-ups and Funding Overview

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018

Overview of Regulatory Scenario – Key Countries

Key Industry Trends

Overview of e-Commerce Penetration – Key Countries Global ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Over-the-Counter Products Prescription Medicine

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World



North America ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Over-the-Counter Products Prescription Medicine

Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



Europe ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Over-the-Counter Products Prescription Medicine

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Over-the-Counter Products Prescription Medicine

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific



Rest of World ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Over-the-Counter Products Prescription Medicine



Continued…

