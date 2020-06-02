Endoscopic Ultrasound Market- What will be the Short-term Impact of Coronavirus?

The global “endoscopic ultrasound” market size is projected to reach USD 1,375.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of gastric cancer is touted to be the key driver for the growth of this market during the forecast period. Gastric cancer or cancer of the stomach is one of the leading cancer-related deaths in the world. According to the GLOBOCAN 2018 report of the International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC), gastric cancer was the third deadly type of cancer in 2018, causing 783,000 deaths in the same year.

It also has the fifth-highest incidence rate among cancers, with 5.7% of new cancer cases being of this type. Detection of cancer in its early stages is crucial for prolonging the life of a patient. Endoscopy ultrasound equipment plays a vital role in diagnosing stomach cancer and timely diagnosis can help the doctor to take appropriate treatment routes and form an informed prognosis of the disease. As a result, the demand for EUS technology is slated for considerable expansion and echo-endoscopy products will dominate the endoscopic ultrasound market trends in the near future.

Key Players Operating in The Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medi-Globe GmbH

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic

PENTAX Medical

Cook Medical

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Technology Advancements in Endoscopy Ultrasound, 2018

4.2. Pricing Analysis, By Region, 2018

4.3. Overview on Diagnostic and Therapeutic Roles of Endoscopy Ultrasound

4.4. Key Product/Brand Analysis, For Key Players

Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1. Endoscopes

5.2.1.1. Radial Endoscopes

5.2.1.2. Linear Endoscopes

5.2.2. Ultrasound Probes

5.2.3. Ultrasonic Processors

5.2.4. Imaging Systems

5.2.5. Needles

5.2.6. Accessories

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1. Oncology

5.3.2. Pancreatic Conditions

5.3.3. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1. Hospitals

5.4.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.4.3. Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

North America Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

TOC Continued….

