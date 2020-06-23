Electronic Hearing Protection Devices Market 2027 Snapshot | Industry Predict a Long-Term Growth at 8.0% CAGR by Revenue USD 818.4 Million | Says, Coherent Market Insights

Global Electronic Hearing Protection Device Market – Insights

Electronic hearing protection devices protect the ear from damage due to exposure to high-decibel noise. The device covers the entire ear including the lobe and seals in the sides of the head with suitable cushion or pads. Electronic hearing protection devices are majorly used to prevent noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). NIHL can be caused due to sustained exposure to noisy environments for a prolonged duration. The condition is painless and may lead to permanent loss of hearing ability.

Global Electronic Hearing Protection Device Market Taxonomy

The global electronic hearing protection device market is classified on the basis of the following segments:

Product Type: Electronic ear plugs Electronic ear muffs Connected Passive Uniform attenuated ear plugs

Noise Reduction Rating: 10 – 20 decibel 20 – 30 decibel Above 30 decibel

Application: Personal Usage Commercial Usage



Global Electronic Hearing Protection Device Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of NIHL is a major factor boosting growth of the global electronic hearing protection device market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2011-2012 study (conducted on 10 million participants) concluded that around 24% participants suffer from hearing loss in one or both ears due to exposure to noise.

Moreover, increasing number of safety regulations related to workers safety is also expected to boost growth of the global electronic hearing protection device market. Workers employed in the construction, manufacturing, and industrial sector are exposed to high levels of noise that can result in permanent damage to ear. This has led several government and private organizations to encourage companies to follow various safety measures in order to assure safe workplace. Such as “Buy Quiet” – an initiative by The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), encourages companies to purchase or rent quieter machinery for new businesses and start-ups and to replace the old machines to reduce noise pollution.

Increasing urbanization and high demand for electronic hearing protection devices in the military sector is expected to propel growth of the global electronic hearing protection device market. For instance, since 2014, the U.S. army has adopted the use of hearing protection devices, owing to increasing cases of hearing loss from explosives. Moreover, increasing demand for tailored hearing protection devices and acoustic filters is also expected to contribute to growth of the market. For instance, in 2016, United Science developed 3D scanning technology for 3D printing of inner and outer canal for customized perfect sized ear buds. Such devices were designed for use for military personnel.

Global Electronic Hearing Protection Device Market: Restraints

However, use of low cost manual ear plugs for hearing protection and lack of awareness, high costs, and low availability of electronic hearing protection devices is expected to hamper growth of the global electronic hearing protection device market.

Global Electronic Hearing Protection Device Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global electronic hearing protection device market, followed by Europe, over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing disposable income and easy availability of electronic hearing protection devices in the region. Increasing awareness about the devices and rapid industrialization is expected to boost growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Major Electronic Hearing Protection Devices in the Market

Key electronic hearing protection devices in the market include, 3 Pelto Food Industry Earmuff H9A-02, 10/cs (3M), Leightning L0f (Honeywell International Inc.), 3M PeltorPTL Earmuffs (3M), SoundGear (Starkey Laboratories India Pvt. Ltd.), Viking V1 (Honeywell International Inc.), 2H Synergy (Hellberg Safety Ab), 2C Synergy (Hellberg Safety Ab), and Secure 2H Active (Hellberg Safety Ab)

Global Electronic Hearing Protection Device Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market are focused on adopting product development strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2017, 3M launched new PELTOR Sport electronic hearing protectors at Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) held in Las Vegas, U.S.

Key players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2018, Amplifon, an Italy-based hearing aid retailer, acquired GAES Group, a Spain-based privately owned hearing care retailer.

Major players in the market are also focused on adopting collaboration strategies expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2018, Amplifon partnered with Sonar+D to explore innovative solutions for hear loss.

Major players operating in the global electronic hearing protection device market include, Amplifon, Hellberg Safety AB, Starkey Laboratories India Pvt. Ltd., 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Centurion Safety Products Ltd.

