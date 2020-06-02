E-prescribing Market: Growth Opportunities Created by Covid19 Outbreak

The global E-prescribing market size is projected to reach USD 4,017.79 million by 2026 owing to the implementation of e-prescribing software in the electronic health record solutions that simplified prescription filling over the years. E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a technology substructure that allows physicians and medical practitioners to send computer-based electronically generated prescriptions to a hospital-based or standalone pharmacy. It is also cost-efficient and reduces the chances of medication errors by pharmacists. The market is discussed in details in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “E-prescribing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise), By Prescription Type (Controlled substance, Non controlled Substances) By End User (Hospitals, Physician’s offices, Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per this report, the market value was USD 863.64 million in 2018 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 21.0 % in the forecast duration set between 2019 to 2026.

Leading Players operating in the E-prescribing Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Epic Systems Corporation

NextGen Healthcare

Surescripts

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

Athenahealth

eClinicalWorks

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Others

Market Drivers

Better Medical Record-Keeping Factor with Electronic-Prescription Solutions to Add Impetus to Market

The increasing adoption of e-prescription based electronic health record (EHR) solutions on a global basis is the key factor boosting the e-prescription market growth. Besides this, electronic prescription system offers better medical history records than handwritten prescriptions. It cannot be forged or exploited, thereby adding to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, rising initiatives taken by both public and private healthcare organizations to integrate e prescribing solutions and eliminate the use of adverse drug events (ADEs) and medical errors will also help to aid in the expansion of the market in the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/e-prescribing-market-102698

Regional Segmentation:

North America Dominating Market with Increasing Digitization in Healthcare Sector

Based on geographical segmentation, the market is dominated by North America, with a USD 399.61 million e-prescribing market share earned in 2018. Factors responsible for this dominance include the rise in digitalization in the healthcare sector and government-supported reimbursement policies with the flexible regulatory scenario. Additionally, the increasing funding from public and healthy private organizations with integrated adoption of EHR will help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years. On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific will witness exponential growth on account of the rising penetration of players in this region, especially in the emerging economies of China and India. Additionally, the increasing awareness about healthcare facilities and its associated benefits, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, will help the market in the Middle East and Africa, witness stable growth.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights

4.1 Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions

4.2 Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries

4.3 Technological Advancements Pertaining to E-prescribing Solutions

4.4 Data on EHR Adoption for Key Countries

4.5 Key Industry Trends

4.6 New Product Launch

Global E- prescribing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Delivery Mode

5.2.1 Web-based

5.2.2 On-premise

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Prescription Type

5.3.1 Controlled substance

5.3.2 Non Controlled substance

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1 Physician’s Office

5.4.2 Hospitals

5.4.3 Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

North America E- prescribing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Delivery Mode

6.2.1 Web-based

6.2.2 On-premise

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Prescription Type

6.3.1 Controlled substance

6.3.2 Non Controlled substance

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1 Physician’s Office

6.4.2 Hospitals

6.4.3 Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1 U.S.

6.5.2 Canada

TOC Continued…

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/e-prescribing-market-102698

