Dry Mouth Relief Market Share Expected to Touch 2,777.14 Million USD By 2026: Global Industry Driving Factors After the Impact of Pandemic 2020

Global Dry Mouth Relief Market by Type (Spray, Mouthwash, Gel, Lozenges), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Supermarket) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2026.

Market Overview

Dry mouth, or what is popularly called xerostomia happens due to lack of the production of saliva. Typically it is not a disease yet is an outcome of different conditions like side-effects of specific medicines, harmful impacts of radiation exposure to the areas of neck and head, cigarette smoking, mouth bleeding, aging population, and others. Lozenges, gel, mouthwash, spray, and others are the different types of dry mouth relief solutions. Dry mouth is more common among the older generation. Salivary stimulants are utilized for stimulating the flow of saliva when the saliva glands still work. Artificial saliva or saliva substitute is used for replacing moisture and lubricating the mouth. This is done just as that done via the natural saliva.

The global dry mouth relief market growth is likely to touch USD 2,777.14 million at a 4.10% CAGR between 2016- 2026, as per the recent report by Market Research Future (MRFR).

Various factors are adding to the dry mouth relief market growth. As per the latest MRFR report, such factors include the availability of cost-effective treatment, increasing awareness about dry mouth, increasing prevalence of cancer needing radiation therapy & chemotherapy, increasing use of medications resulting in dry mouth, and growth in the geriatric population.

On the contrary, different form of side-effects related to the treatment may limit the dry mouth relief market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key players profiled in the global dry mouth relief market report include Wisconsin Pharmacal Company (US), Fresenius (Germany), Mission Pharmacal Company (US), Therabreath (California), Oral Biotech (US), Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. (US), Xlear (US), Dr. Fresh (California), Sunstar (Switzerland), Bioxtra, Incorporated (US), Mars, Sanofi (France), Colgate-Palmolive (US), 3M (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Procter & Gamble (US), and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (UK).

Key players have incorporated several strategies to stay ahead in the competition and also cater to the consumers growing needs. These include, but it is not limited to mergers and acquisitions, geographic expansions, collaborations and joint ventures, partnerships, new product launches and development, extensive research and development activities, contracts, and more.

Dry Mouth Relief Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global dry mouth relief market report based on distribution channel and type.

By type, the global dry mouth relief market is segmented into lozenges, gel, mouthwash, spray, and others.

By distribution channel, the global dry mouth relief market is segmented into supermarket, E-commerce, and pharmacies.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global dry mouth relief market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the disease and rising patient population are adding to the growth of the market in the region.

The dry mouth relief market in Europe is predicted to have second-largest share over the forecast period. The presence of key players and increasing prevalence of dry mouth & related disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren’s syndrome, and HIV, and others are adding to the growth of the market in the region.

The dry mouth relief market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and incidence rate of xerostomia are adding to the growth of the market in the region.

The dry mouth relief market in the MEA is predicted to have a slow growth over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives, and slowly developing healthcare infrastructure are factors that are adding to the growth of the global dry mouth relief market in the region.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Dry Mouth Relief Market is estimated to reach USD 2,777.14 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.10% during the assessment period

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the global dry mouth relief market due to the rising prevalence of xerostomia

Based on type, the spray segment is expected to account for the largest market share of 39.9% by 2026

On the basis of distribution channel, the pharmacies segment is expected to account for the largest market share of 57.0% by 2026

