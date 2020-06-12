Impact of COVID-19 on Disposable Syringes Market to Reach $8.11 Billion by 2026

“Rise in prevalence of needlestick injuries, surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide, and favorable government initiatives drive the growth of the global disposable syringes market.”

The global disposable syringes market garnered $5.45 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate $8.11 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key player positioning, major segments, and competitive landscape.

Increase in occurrence of needlestick injuries, rise in healthcare expenditure across the world, supportive government initiatives, and surge in chronic conditions and infectious diseases drive the growth of the global disposable syringes market. However, expensive safety disposable syringes and access of different delivery modes hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in untapped potential in developing nations creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6485

Covid-19 scenario:

The lifesaving immunization programs for various diseases and viral infections have been conducted by all nations across the globe, which increases the demand for disposable syringes.

Moreover, WHO has suggested the use fo disposable and auto-disable syringes to collect blood samples of Covid 19 patients, which in turn, helps to avoid the transmission through healthcare equipment.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global disposable syringes market based on product type, application, and region.

Based on product type, the majority of share was contributed by safety disposable syringes segment. It accounted for more than four-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the majority of share was contributed by the therapeutic injections segment, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance from 2019 to 2026. In addition, the immunization injections segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period and contributed the majority share, which is more than two-fifths of the total market share, in 2018. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the largest CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6485

Frontrunners in the industry-

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Medical Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Retractable Technologies, Inc., Becton, Terumo Corporation, Dickinson and Company, Vita Needle Company, Cardinal Health, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Henke-Sass Wolf.

Scope of The Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2018-2026 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2019-2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Product type, and Application Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

Related Reports:

Smart Syringe Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market – Malaysia Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Intramuscular Injector Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketresearcht