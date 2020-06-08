Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) Vaccine Market 2020, Industry Size, Share, Global Growth, SWOT Analysis, Merger, Top Company Profile, Regional Outlook

Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) Vaccine Market Overview:

Global DPT vaccine market is all set to garner better CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 due to the surge in demand for better healthcare support for children. Market Research Future (MRFR) made an attempt to get details of the market by having a proper study of factors.

The growth-inducing factors that the market is expected to witness in play are the surge in awareness regarding prevention of diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DPT), growing support by the World Health Organization (WHO), financial support by governments, increasing participation from generic drug makers, and others. However, a disruption in the supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreaks can deter the Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) Vaccine Market from having a smooth growth.

Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) Vaccine Market Segmentation:

The global DPT vaccine market has two distinct segments that have been analyzed in detail to get a comprehensive understanding of how the market is performing. These segments have factor-based data and other inputs from various market players. Insights gleaned from it can help in a better assessment.

By type, the global DPT vaccine market has been segmented into DPaT, DTwP and Tdap. These segments have specific demands owing to which the growth would be substantial.

By applications, the study of the global DPT market has been segmented into diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus.

DPT Vaccine Market Regional Analysis:

North America has control over the global DPT vaccine market as various healthcare operatives are using the system to increase the intake of these vaccines. Better awareness level and funding support are also expected to back the market outcome. In Asia Pacific, the market will get backed by India and China as the production of generic drugs are substantial.

DPT Vaccine Market Competitive Landscape:

The global market for DPT vaccine is witnessing an unprecedented surge in demand with the booming population and it is getting amply backed by strategic changes in company profiles. These influential companies are Sanofi (France), Chiron Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd (India), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S), Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products (China), wyeth (U.S), GSK (U.S), and others. These companies have made their presence prominently felt by the market as they have worked hard to increase their portfolio. Mergers, acquisitions, innovations, and collaborations are major steps that guide companies to develop a better portfolio. The market is also gaining prominence from steps like raising the expenditure for the research and development sector that can help in the brand evolution. Also, factors like branding and launching for products can play definitive roles. MRFR’s recording of the latest moves can help in devising better strategies in the coming days.

Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) Vaccine Industry News:

In June 2020, Nepal reported a dip in the supply of DPT vaccine as the supply from Japan and South Korea got massively hit by the ongoing turmoil regarding the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. This is due to a major disruption in the supply chain. The country is facing a problem with both its April and May consignments. Lockdowns have further deepened the crisis. However, the country had to start the process of vaccination due to measles and other outbreaks. But this exposed the need further.

India is known for its contributions to the DPT vaccine market. The country supplies almost 65% of the demand generated by WHO and four of the top 10 generic drug makers are from this country. However, the disruption in the process of manufacturing and supply caused by the COVID-19 is massive. The manufacturing process was hit hard by lockdowns and lack of labor. Also, the shift in focus to produce drugs for COVID-19 has substantially reduced the production of other drugs.

