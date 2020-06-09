Digital X-ray Device Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Trend, Growing Demand for Digital X-ray Device, Industry Size, Growth, Regional Revenue, Top Company Profiles, CAGR Values

In its latest report on Digital X-ray Device Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Digital X-ray Device Market Size and Value

Global Digital X-ray Device Market is valued at USD 8.77 Billionin 2018 and expected to reach 16.45 USD Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Digital X-ray Device Market

Digital radiography (X-ray) is a form of X-ray imaging in which a digital X-ray sensor is used in place of conventional photographic film. This has the additional benefits of time efficiency and the efficacy to digitally transmit the image, and can improve image visibility. This method bypasses the chemical treatment of the film. The lesser requirement for radiations is the factor of its preference over traditional x-rays.The main advantages of digital imaging are cost efficiency and ease of access. Hospitals can reduce costs by lowering the price of films, reducing the need for storage space, and reducing the number of people needed to manage services and archives. These images can also be immediately distributed to clinical departments without having to spend time and effort retrieving the film pack and viewing the patient’s previous imagery.The radiation from digital X-rays is about 70% to 80% lower than that from traditional X-rays. This is very beneficial for the long-term health of already sick patients, especially pregnant women or patients, thus ensuring safety. Thanks to digital radiographs, dentists can now easily identify oral problems, which has led to a decrease in the demand for invasive exams during the diagnostic phase. In addition, digital radiography can safely store the patient’s X-rays differing from conventional x-ray devices.

The regions covered in this Digital X-ray device market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market ofDigital X-ray device is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South East Asia, Africa, etc.

Digital X-ray Device Companies 2020

Digital X-ray device Market report covers major key players in the market like

Canon Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

Hologic Corporation

Samsung Medison

Koninklijke Philips NV

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

Digital X-ray Device News

GE Healthcare wins first FDA approval for its AI-based Digital X-ray system.

September12th, 2019; General Electricals in its AI-powered X-ray venture claims to detect collapsed lung in a time as less as 15 minutes than the conventional machines taking 8 hours. Food and Drug Association cleared the GE’s Healthcare units, Critical Care Suite, which uses AI algorithms to successfully detect the deadly disease of collapsed lung, owing to which 74000 Americans suffer every year. GE Healthcare is a major player in hospital and laboratory equipment, and its goal is to integrate AI into all aspects of the healthcare system to improve patient treatment, reduce waste and inefficiency, and eliminate costly mistakes.

Digital X-ray Device Market Dynamics

Increasing instances of orthopaedic diseases and cancers, notable benefits of digital x-rays, vast area of digital x-ray applications and growing technological developments and a spurring growth in geriatric population, are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Digital X-ray Device Market. As per the analysis of World Health Organization (WHO), the annual count of cancer cases is expected to surpass 17 million in 2020 and 27 million in 2030.

This calls for a fast detection of cancer-causing cells in human body for their early treatment which is made possible by digital x-ray devices. Moreover, increased incorporation of AI-based systems and growing investments and multiple initiatives by government to set regulations preferring digital radiography are some of the others factors that are favouring the growth of Digital X-ray device market.

However, high installation costs for small and medium sized hospitals and diagnostic centres as well as expensive diagnosis prices for consumers might act as a restraining factor for the growth of the market.

AI has found its place in various radiography applications. Several large companies are working towards incorporating AI-powered algorithms in a fast and speedy detection of high-end diseases and tumours that cause cancers, hence these firms are investing heavily in the development of the technology in their healthcare units. Such a wide scale incorporation of Artificial Intelligence into radiography has opened a scope of lucrative opportunities for digital x-rays in future.

North America is expected to remain a dominant region in the Global Digital X-ray Device Market.

North America is the dominant region in the market with the largest share of the global Digital X-ray device market, the transition from traditional X-ray imaging to digital imaging is a rapid process and is expected to become the most widely used imaging method in the United States. New US Consolidated Appropriations Act 2016 Reduces Payment to Hospitals and Clinics for Medical Insurance That Uses X-ray Computer (CR) Photography or Analog Radiography for Imaging Studies, and claims that digital imaging is superior to other methods. In the United States, this move to digital imaging is expected to significantly improve patient care. Therefore, increased technological innovation and government policies contribute to market growth in North America.

Global Digital X-ray Device Market Segmentation: –

By Application:

General radiography

Cancer

Orthopedic

Mammography

Cardiovascular

Fluoroscopy

By Technology:

Direct radiography

Computed radiography

By System:

Retrofit X-ray devices

New Digital X-ray devices

By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

By Portability:

Fixed systems

Portable systems

By Price:

Low-priced

Medium-priced

High-priced

By Regional Analysis: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

