Diagnostic Testing Of STDs Market Share Is Anticipated to touch US$ 290,128.2 Million | 9.6% CAGR By 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

Various laboratory diagnostic tests for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) include, chlamydia diagnostic tests that include, Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA), Enzyme immunoassay (EIA), molecular-based diagnostic testing / DNA probes, Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Ligase Chain Reaction (LCR), Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), and Strand Displacement Assay (SDA).

Statistics:

The global diagnostic testing of STDs market is estimated to account for US$ 290,128.2 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market: Drivers

Approval and launch of new diagnostic tests is expected to propel growth of the global diagnostic testing of STDs market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized marketing of Sentosa SQ HIV Genotyping Assay, a test to detect human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) Type-1 drug resistance mutations using next generation sequencing (NGS) technology.

Global Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market: Opportunities

Increase in STDs awareness is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global diagnostic testing of STDs market. For instance, in March 2020, researchers from Albaha University, Saudi Arabia, reported lack of STDs knowledge among young adults with estimated overall mean of STDs- knowledge scores of 7.95 ± 4.29.

Global Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market: Restraints

Large proportion of STD infected patients in out-of-reach geographic areas is expected to hinder growth of the market. It is observed that a large proportion STD infected patients and related / undetected cases are in out-of-reach geographic areas in many developing regions. The provision of infrastructure such as labs, equipment and supplies, trained laboratory experts or personnel proves uneconomic due to location constraints / deep difficult-to-reach areas. Lack of ease of accessibility and inadequate and unreliable infrastructure thus deters many from voluntary / Client-Initiated Counselling and Testing (CICT) diagnostic testing of STDs.

Key Takeaways:

The global diagnostic testing of STDs market was valued at US$ 140,028.5 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 290,128.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2020 and 2027. Approval and launch of new diagnostic tests is expected to propel growth of the global diagnostic testing of STDs market over the forecast period.

Chlamydia segment held dominant position in the global diagnostic testing of STDs market in 2019, accounting for 29.9% share in terms of value. Increasing incidence and prevalence of chlamydia in developing economies is expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Major players in the market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2019, bioLytical Laboratories launched the INSTI HIV-1 / HIV-2 Antibody Test in Canada.

North America is witnessing increasing adoption of STD testing. For instance, in May 2020, GoodRx, Inc. announced the GoodRx labs marketplace to offer 18 different tests by direct-to-consumer companies such as myLAB Box, Paloma Health and HeyDoctor by GoodRx for conditions such as allergies, coronavirus, diabetes, thyroid, cholesterol, urine analysis, STDs, fertility, and pregnancy.

Global Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global diagnostic testing of STDs market include, Vela Diagnostics USA Inc., Roche Holdings AG, Alere, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, bioMerieux, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), Hologic, Inc., binx health, Chembio Diagnostics, Pinpoint Science Inc., and bioLytical Laboratories.

Global Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market: Key Developments

August 2019: binx health received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its binx io, a molecular point-of-care diagnostic testing platform for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea

May 2019: Hologic, Inc. received the U.S. FDA clearance for its Aptima BV and Aptima CV/TV assays used for diagnosing vaginitis

Segmentation

Global Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market, By Test Type: Chlamydia Gonorrhea Syphilis HIV HPV+pap smear HSV Chancroid

Global Diagnostic Testing of STDs Market, By Region: North America By Test Type: Chlamydia Gonorrhea Syphilis HIV HPV+pap smear HSV Chancroid By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Test Type: By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Test Type: By Country U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Test Type: By Country China Japan India Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Test Type: By Country GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Test Type: By Country North Africa Central Africa South Africa

Company Profiles Vela Diagnostics USA Inc. * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies Roche Holdings AG Alere, Inc. Becton Dickinson & Company bioMerieux Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter) Hologic, Inc. binx health Chembio Diagnostics Pinpoint Science Inc. bioLytical Laboratories.



