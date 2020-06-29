Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Is Expected to Grasp US$ 32,881.9 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR Of 5.4% Says Fortune Business Insights

The rising cases of diabetes in patients will create new growth opportunities for the Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, “Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product (Blood Glucose Meters, Test Strips, Lancets), Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) & Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026.” The global diabetes monitoring devices market was valued at USD 21,614.7 Million in 2018, is expected to reach USD 32,881.9 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4%.

Asia Pacific Registers Considerable Growth with Rising Number of Diabetic Patients

Among regions, North America is anticipated to lead the global diabetes monitoring devices market during the forecast period. In the year 2018, the regional market was worth US$ 7,092.0 Mn. This is primarily on account of high adoption of advanced diabetes monitoring devices in the U.S. Recent innovations in technology and increasing healthcare expenditure are registering growth opportunities in the market in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a higher CAGR over the forecast years. Innovations in diabetes management and increasing patient pool for diabetes are factors driving the market in this region. Increased healthcare spending by governments is expected to stimulate growth in the market. This is primarily done to improve healthcare services and develop cost-effective diabetes diagnostic devices in Asia Pacific.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Prevalence Of Diabetes By Key Countries

4.2 Pricing Analysis, By Key Regions

4.3 Technological Advancements

4.4 Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions

Continued…

Availability of Alternatives to Hinder the Growth of the Market by 2026

Especially in rural areas, lack of awareness about the diabetes management is hampering the growth of the diabetes monitoring devices market. Also, increasing number of insulin pumps, supplements, drugs, and other alternatives are likely to pose a serious threat to the market. People prefer to use alternatives owing to the mounting cost associated with diabetic monitoring devices. Nonetheless, technological advancements are expected to push growth in the market by introducing cost-effective diabetes monitoring solutions.

