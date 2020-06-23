Diabetes Devices Market Research Report, Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Share, Insights and Forecast to 2026

The Global “Diabetes Devices Market Size” is anticipated to exhibit an impressive CAGR of 5.5% on account of rising prevalence of diabetes. Key insights into this fast growing market, valued at US$ 32,441.3 mn in 2018, have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Diabetes Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Monitoring Devices, Treatment Devices), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report brings out the key aspects that will influence the market in the forecast period. Diabetes is a metabolic disease in which the body is unable to process glucose, leading to elevated levels of blood sugar. This happens as the body does not make enough insulin (a hormone made by the pancreas), which helps the glucose enter the cells and supply the body with energy to function. Diabetes devices such as insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors are used by medical professionals and patients to regulate and monitor blood glucose levels.

The report covers:

Global Diabetes Devices Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Diabetes Devices Market are:

Abbott,

Sanofi,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Medtronic,

Braun Melsungen AG,

a few others.

Certain Misgivings May Restrain Market Growth

The global diabetes devices market is expected to grow on the basis of steadily rising adoption rates of various monitoring devices. However, certain devices entail a few risks, which may cast a shadow of doubt in the minds of consumers. For example, insulin pumps are very convenient and efficient way to administer the required amount of insulin into the body. But, there is a fear that patients might get infected at the catheter site. Insulin pumps are also expensive, which can push people to avail traditional methods of diabetes care. Similarly, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) are known to be inaccurate, especially in case of drop in glucose levels. This is mainly because the technology is still developing. CGMs are also known to be expensive.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence Of Diabetes, 2018, Key Countries/ Region

Technological Advancements

Pricing Analysis, Key Regions/Key Players

Recent Industry Developments Such As Mergers & Acquisitions Global Diabetes Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast– By Product Monitoring Devices Blood Glucose Meters Test Strips Lancets Others Treatment Devices Insulin Pens Insulin Pumps Insulin Syringes Insulin Jet Injectors Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast– By Distribution Channel Institutional Sales Hospitals Clinics Others Retail Sales Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast– By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Diabetes Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Monitoring Devices Blood Glucose Meters Test Strips Lancets Others Treatment Devices Insulin Pens Insulin Pumps Insulin Syringes Insulin Jet Injectors Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Institutional Sales Hospitals Clinics Others Retail Sales Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country S. Canada



Continued…

