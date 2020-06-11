Dental Surgical Instruments Market Share Is Expected to Register a CAGR of 6% By 2023 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Leading Players, Growth Insights and Size Value

Dental Surgical Instruments Market Size, Growth and Insights by Product Type (Handheld Instruments, Handpieces, Lasers, Soft-Tissue Lasers), Therapeutic Area (Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontics, Endodontics), End User (Dental Clinics) – Forecast to 2023

Global Dental Surgical Instruments Market size was valued USD 4,230 Million in 2017 and expected to register a CAGR of 6% by 2023. One of the primary dental disorders is periodontal disease, which induces the gum recession and affects hard and soft tissues. Many dental conditions require dental surgery to treat them. Dental surgical instruments may help with these surgeries. Few major dental surgical instruments include dental lasers, intra-and extra-oral radiology instruments, handpieces, and computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD and CAM).

Significant factors pushing the growth of the dental surgical instruments market include rising incidences of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, a spike in the number of dental practitioners, a rise in dental expenses, and a variety of others. Dental caries is the most common oral health diseases affecting the growth of the dental surgical instruments market. Increasing oral health problems among people is expected to increase demand for advanced dental instruments, which is likely to fuel dental surgical instruments market growth during the review period.

Dental Surgical Instruments Market Segmentation

The global dental surgical instruments market has been segmented into product type, therapeutic area, and end-user.

Based on the product type, the dental surgical instruments market has been segmented into instruments and consumables. Moreover, instruments have been segmented into electrosurgical systems, handheld instruments, handpieces, lasers, ultrasonic instruments. Furthermore, handpieces are segmented into air-driven handpieces, electric handpieces & hybrid handpieces, and lasers are segmented into soft-tissue lasers, & all-tissue lasers.

By therapeutic area, the dental surgical instruments market for dental surgical instruments has been segmented into restorative dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, and others.

By the end-user, the dental surgical instruments market for dental surgical instruments has been segmented into hospitals and dental clinics and others.

Dental Surgical Instruments Market Regional Outlook

Regionally, the dental surgical instruments market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas dental surgical instruments market is expected to lead the global market . The significant size of the market can be associated with the high uptake of various dental devices, combined with the presence of technologically advanced products. Previously, periodontists were purchasing hospital format cyanoacrylate adhesive products designed for single-use wound closure in emergency room settings.

The formulations and packaging were not customized to the needs of the dental industry. The high disposable income of the area often encourages professionals to opt for such devices. The prevalence of the periodontal disease is on the rise in the United States. According to the 2015 study suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 47.2% of adults have some type of periodontal disease. It is also stated that the condition is more common in men than in women. The healthcare transmission framework is evolving dramatically with the introduction of the Affordable Care Act.

Europe dental surgical instruments market is set to retain the second-largest position in the global market.

The Asia Pacific dental surgical instruments market is expected to witness significant growth due to the presence of a large dental patient population, rapidly evolving economies, and a variety of others. Periodontal diseases are most prevalent in the Asia Pacific region. The lack of basic oral health education and the low access to simple interventions such as pain relief and emergency treatment for acute infections and trauma to the majority of the population, particularly in rural areas, are significant reasons for the high prevalence of periodontal diseases in the region.

According to the FDI World Dental Federation, more than 80% of people in Asia, including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, and Indonesia, suffer from dental decay. In addition, 40 to 59% of the population in China and Australia suffers from dental decay. This high prevalence of dental decay spikes the demand for dental instruments, making the Asia Pacific the fastest growing market.

The Middle East and Africa dental surgical instruments market has the lowest share. The majority of the market in this region is expected to be held by the Middle East due to increasing healthcare expenditure.

Dental Surgical Instruments Market Key players

Some of the major participants in the global dental surgical instruments market are 3M Company, A-Dec Inc., Brasseler USA, AMD Lasers, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biolase, Inc., CAO Group, Inc., Coltene Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Company, Helmut Zepf Medizintechnik GmbH, LLC, Nakanishi Inc., Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, the Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd.

