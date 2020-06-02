Dental Crowns and Bridges Market – Global Demand in 2020, Growth Drivers, Size Analysis, Share Value, Segmentation, and Global Industry Forecast to 2026

The Dental Crowns and Bridges Market is likely to gain momentum from the rising usage of digital dentistry. Presently, masses at are choosing various digital equipment, such as milling machines, computer software, scanners, and radiological devices for restorative and preventive dentistry. Teeth structures are also being customized by using CAD/CAM, as well as 3D printing technologies. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Crowns, and Bridges), By Material (Ceramics, Porcelain Fused to Ceramics, and Metals), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market size was USD 2.85 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Leading Players operating in the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

National Dentex Lab

Henry Schein, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

3M

Glidewell

Dentium

Zimmer Biomet

BIOTECH Dental

Others

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Tooth Decay to Bolster Growth

One of the major growth drivers of the market includes the rising incidence of tooth decay and periodontal diseases. Dental caries is considered to be a significant burden and it is capable of affecting people throughout their lives, causing discomfort, disfigurement, and pain. Hence, it requires immediate medical attention. The World Health Organization stated that worldwide, approximately 3.9 billion people were affected in 2018 by oral diseases. These are mainly occurring because of poor oral hygiene, as well as rising consumption of alcohol, tobacco, sugar, and practicing an unhealthy diet. However, these dental procedures involve spending hefty amount of money. It may hinder the dental caps & bridges market growth during the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Geriatric Population to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, the market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, Europe procured USD 1.16 billion Dental Crowns and Bridges Market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the higher adoption of digital dentistry equipment, surging dental expenditures, and rising geriatric population. Also, increasing and treatment and diagnosis rate for various dental disorders would propel growth of the market in this region.

North America would remain in the second position after Europe because of the availability of cutting-edge technologies, extensive health insurance coverage, and high spending on healthcare. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to showcase a significantly high CAGR in the coming years backed by the growing per capita expenditure, rising awareness programs regarding cosmetic dentistry products, and reforms in the healthcare industry.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1 Crowns

5.2.2 Bridges

5.3 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

5.3.1 Ceramics

5.3.2 Porcelain Fused to Ceramics

5.3.3 Metals

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1 Dental Hospitals & Clinics

5.4.2 Dental Laboratories

5.4.3 Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Type

6.2.1 Crowns

6.2.2 Bridges

6.3. Market Analysis – By Material

6.3.1 Ceramics

6.3.2 Porcelain Fused to Ceramics

6.3.3 Metals

6.4. Market Analysis – By End User

6.4.1 Dental Hospitals & Clinics

6.4.2 Dental Laboratories

6.4.3 Others

6.5. Market Analysis – By Country

6.5.1 U.S.

6.5.2 Canada

TOC Continued….

