Cryopreservation Media Market 2020 Impact of COVID-19 Global Analysis, Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Executive Summary

The Cryopreservation media is a specially framed media that is designed to protect and conserve cells at low environmental temperature and limit the risk of infection to cells from microbes and other cell types. The product provide a secure environment for cells and tissues while undergoing freezing, storage, and thawing process. Additionally, it contains a defined serum substitute along with improved concentration of a cryopreservative the enlarge the recovery and viability of healthy cells compared to conventional freezing media. The cryopreservation has wide range of application in regenerative medication and cell therapy process in order to preserve the cell from infection and microwaves efficiently while taking it from donor to patients. Therefore, rising growth in cell therapy across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance, as per Statista, the total global stem cell therapy market was valued at around 755 million U.S. dollars in 2018, and it is projected to reach around 11 billion dollars by 2029. Similarly, growing financing in cell therapies and tissue engineering across the globe is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, total financing in cell therapy across the globe is USD 7.6 billion in 2018 that is an increase of 64% from 2017. Also, total financing in tissue engineering is USD 936.9 million in 2018 that is an increase of 265% from 2017. However, presence of stringent government regulation on cryopreservation media is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Cryopreservation Media market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth of cell therapies and adoption of regenerative medicines in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as presence of favorable government regulation regarding cell therapy and regenerative medicines would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cryopreservation Media market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck & Co Inc

Zenoaq

STEMCELL Technologies Inc

GE Healthcare

BioLifeSolutions

Bio-Techne Corporation

Lonza Group

Biological Industries

Nippon Genetics Co Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Serum-Free

With Serum

By Application:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cryopreservation Media Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

