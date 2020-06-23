Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 3,704.6 Million at a CAGR of 6.2% By 2027 | Share Analysis, Future Insights, Growth Estimation and Industry Trends

Craniomaxillofacial is a branch of medicine which deals with the orthopedic surgery that focuses on all the aspects of facial and skull related medical condition. The craniomaxillofacial implant surgery is performed to replace or restore facial and cranial bones, where the implants are temporarily or permanently placed. Craniomaxillofacial deformities can be caused by traumas, accidents, and genetic defects. This surgery is also carried out to correct abnormalities and deformities caused by diseases, such as Crouzon’s disease and Apert’s Syndrome. However, owing to advancements in technology and implant materials such as biocompatible titanium implants, resorbable plates, screws, and bone grafts, have increased the scope for maintaining stability as well as the functionality of the joints, allowing for ease of treatments related to craniomaxillofacial deformities. Moreover, lack of other alternatives for facial surgeries is also projected to favor the craniomaxillofacial implants market growth. Furthermore, Craniomaxillofacial surgery is also used in birth defects such as the cleft palate and anotia which is also expected to propel the market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S., around 2,650 babies are recorded to be born with a cleft palate, every year.

On the flip side, high cost associated with craniomaxillofacial surgeries and low availability of skilled surgeons are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global craniomaxillofacial implant market was valued at US$ 2,289.5 million in 2019 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

High prevalence of facial fractures is projected to fuel market growth of the craniomaxillofacial implants in the years to come

North America was the dominant region in 2016 and accounted for the largest share in the global craniomaxillofacial implants market followed by Europe. This can be attributed to the high presence of skilled surgeons in the region. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S., around 2 million high school athletes are reported with injuries annually, in which head injuries accounted for 14% each year. The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the largest growth rate in the craniomaxillofacial implants market over the forecast period owing to rising expenditure on healthcare by the population and growing incidence rate of sports-related injuries. Furthermore, increasing geriatric population will boost the growth of the craniomaxillofacial implants market as old people are prone to higher risk injuries due to their weak skeletal system. According to the National Institute on Aging, 524 million people were recorded to be 65 years of age and above in the U.S., accounting for 8% of the world’s population in 2010. Also estimates from the same source, by 2050 the population of the U.S. will be around 1.5 billion, three times more than in 2010, representing 16% of the world’s population.

The advent of improved craniomaxillofacial implant materials and new technologies associated with surgeries are projected to fuel the craniomaxillofacial implants market

Introduction of advanced materials such as patient-specific implants, 3D implants, growing demand for bioresorbable materials, and rising adoption of robot-assisted surgeries have simplified the complexity of craniomaxillofacial surgeries. Whereas, advanced techniques, such as computer-assisted craniofacial reconstruction, distraction osteogenesis, and endoscopic procedures, combined with refinements in surgical equipment such as resorbable plating and distractors, have also improved surgical outcomes while minimizing morbidity. Moreover, the development of bone graft substitutes with the help of gene therapy and nanotechnology is further projected to propel the craniomaxillofacial implants market growth.

Some major players operating in the craniomaxillofacial implants market include Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, OsteoMed L.P., Medartis AG, KLS Martin, Calavera Surgical Design, and Matrix Surgicssal USA.

