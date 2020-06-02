COVID-19 Pandemic to Leverage Growth of Particle Counter Market 2020, Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Regional Outlook, Top Companies, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends By 2025

The obsession with cleanroom technology across industrial sectors has led to the development of products able to track contaminants. Presence of contaminants can dilute solutions or send out wrong readings in sensitive environments. Particle counters are instruments which can detect and count physical particles. It can calculate the volume of particles in the air in cleanrooms and workplaces. Market Research Future (MRFR) has outlined the various factors and restraints enveloping the global particle counter market in its latest report as well as predictions for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). The pervasion of the COVID-19 and its effects are analyzed in detail in the report.

Particle Counter Market Scope

Global particle counter market size is expected to cross USD 168.2 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Production of drugs, vaccines, and other chemicals by chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and other industries can drive the need for particle counters. Strict regulations pertaining to the removal of contaminants and removal of harmful bacteria can push the market demand greatly. Investments in research and development activities can fuel market demand as well. According to the National Institute for Health Research, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) had invested close to USD 4.46 billion in 2015.

But high costs of particle counters can limit market growth.

Particle Counter Market Competition

key players of the global particle counter market are –

Climet Instruments Company

Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions Inc.

Setra Systems

TSI Incorporated

Met One Instruments Inc.

Chemtrac Inc.

Particle Measuring Systems Inc.

Rion Co. Ltd.

Beckman Coulter

Particle Counter Market Segmentation

The global particle counter market is segmented by product type, modularity, technology, and end user.

By product type, it is divided into liquid and airborne particle counters. Airborne particle counters are expected to take the lead in the market till 2025. This can be attributed to its sensitivity towards dust particles and ability to monitor room contamination. On the other hand, liquid particle counters can capture a significant market share owing to application in automotive, heavy machinery, and aviation & space exploration.

By modularity, it is segmented into handheld, portable, and remote particle counters.

By technology, it is divided into offline and online particle counters. Online particle counters can hold maximum market share owing to its ability to detect particles in lubricating and hydraulic systems.

By end user, it is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, medical device industry, research laboratories, and others.

Particle Counter Market Regional Analysis

Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are prime regions considered in the global particle counter market.

The Americas held the largest market share in 2018. It is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to adoption of particle counters and regulations enforced by federal agencies. Launch of new products by players and expansion of product portfolios can encourage market growth.

Europe is expected to induce heavy demand for the global market due to the need for particle counters in medical device and pharmaceutical industries. The large population, a spike in healthcare spending, and support from governments are primary drivers of the regional market.

APAC accounted for the third position in the market due to investments by American and European stalwarts, developments in healthcare manufacturers, large number of research organizations, low manufacturing costs, and economical labor costs.

The MEA region accounted for the lowest market share due to limited investments in modernization of healthcare infrastructure.

