Covid-19 Outbreak Impact on Upper GI Series Market 2020, Global Industry Size, Share, Development Trends, Top Company Profiles, Key Regions, Demand Overviews, Regional Revenue

An upper gastrointestinal (UGI) series is radiographic examination of the GI tract for any abnormalities. It is also known as constant radiography. The global upper GI series market by Market Research Future takes a look at the various diseases affecting the GI tract, developments in X-rays, and new projections for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and analysis of its effects as well as the opportunities for the technology are also discussed in the report.

Upper GI series market Scope

The global upper GI series market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Huge prevalence of GI disorders is one of the primary drivers of the market. The large healthcare expenditure allocated to detection of GI distress can fuel the market. GI disorders had accounted for close to USD 110 billion in 2005 in the U.S. alone. The interest of the pharmaceutical industry as well as large patient pool can be lucrative for the market in the long run.

Developments in cost-effective treatments, government research for GI disorders, and the large geriatric populace are other drivers of the market. Effective treatments such as acid suppressants, histamine H2 receptor antagonists, and proton pump inhibitors are expected to drive the market to great heights.

But high costs of treatment can impair market growth.

Upper GI series market Segmentation

The global upper GI series market is segmented by test type, imaging material, application, and end users.

On the basis of test type, it is divided into standard barium upper GI series and double-contrast upper GI series.

On the basis of imaging material, the market is segmented into barium swallow, barium follow-through, and barium meal. The barium swallow segment is likely to fetch huge returns for the global upper GI series market owing to its ability to detect abnormalities in esophagus, stomach, and intestines.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into ulcers, esophageal reflux, esophageal varices, hiatal hernias, and others.

On the basis of end users, it is segmented into hospitals, clinics & laboratories, and others.

Upper GI series market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global upper GI series market looks at the regions of the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas accounted for the largest market share for upper GI series. Factors driving market growth are the large patient population, well-developed healthcare, and increasing geriatric population. Reimbursement policies as well as adoption of advanced diagnostic methods can create plenty of opportunities for the upper GI series market. Approval of the use of disposable devices has paved the way for new strides for the industry in the region. Recently, Boston Scientific gained approval for the use of disposable duodenoscopes for diagnosis of bile duct disorders in the U.S.

Europe is the second largest market, followed by Asia Pacific. The region is expected to be lucrative due to revised codes to be outlined for upper GI series by reputed healthcare associations. A well-developed healthcare network and trained personnel in radiography can facilitate the growth of the upper GI series market.

APAC is the fastest growing market for upper GI series due to presence of many developing countries and cost effective treatments. Change in eating habits and alarming cases of hepatitis C can spur the need for constant radiography. Lastly, the MEA region has the least market share.

Upper GI series market Competition

GastroIntestinal Specialists LLC., Alfa Wassermann SPA, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Purdue Pharma L.P., Novadaq Technologies Inc., AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. are key players of the global upper GI series market.

