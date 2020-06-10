Covid-19 Outbreak Impact on Scoliosis Treatment Market 2020, Global Analysis, Size, Growth, Leading Players, Merger, Acquisition, Opportunity, With Regional Outlook To 2025

Scoliosis Treatment Market Analysis

The global scoliosis treatment market was valued USD 2,580.2 million in 2018 and is likely to grow at a 3.9% CAGR between 2019- 2025, as per the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Scoliosis, simply put, is an abnormal curve that happens in the spinal cord. Resting on how severe the curve is and its deteriorating risk, the scoliosis disease can be treated through surgery or with bracing. This disease has no cure, but the treatment can help to alleviate the pain.

Various factors are adding to the global scoliosis treatment market growth. Such factors, according to the new MRFR report, include cost-effective drugs, availability of scoliosis treatment, lack of exercise during puberty, which increases the risk of different spine disorders, rising cases of spine disorders, and increasing prevalence of scoliosis disease.

On the contrary, high treatment or procedure cost and little understanding about the disorders, as well as the treatment options available are factors that may limit the scoliosis treatment market growth over the forecast period.

Scoliosis Treatment Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global scoliosis treatment market report based on the distribution channel, product, and disease.

By disease, the scoliosis treatment market is segmented into adolescent idiopathic scoliosis and infantile idiopathic scoliosis. Of these, the adolescent idiopathic scoliosis segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By product, the scoliosis treatment market is segmented into lumbosacral orthosis (LSO), thoracolumbosacral orthosis (TLSO), and cervical thoracic lumbar sacral orthosis (CTLSO). Of these, the CTLSO segment will dominate the scoliosis treatment market during the forecast period for the growing demand for spine surgeries.

By distribution channel, the scoliosis treatment market is segmented into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospitals & clinics. Of these, hospitals & clinics will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Scoliosis Treatment Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the scoliosis treatment market report covers the recent trends & growth opportunities across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among these, North America is likely to lead the market over the forecast period. Factors boosting scoliosis treatment market growth in the region include the presence of leading key manufacturers, higher patient safety, maximum reimbursement coverage, and increasing awareness & programs held by key skilled and trained professionals. Besides, increasing use of branded support braces and rising surgical procedures are all adding to the market growth. The US & Canada are the chief contributors in the region for sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

The scoliosis treatment market in Europe is likely to possess the second-largest share during the forecast period. Favorable reimbursement policies, high expenditure on R&D by government bodies, higher prevalence of the disease, increasing awareness among people, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are adding market growth.

The scoliosis treatment market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to develop at a high CAGR over the forecast period for rising awareness about the disorder and its treatment, increasing healthcare spending, availability of branded braces and supports, advanced healthcare settings, and surging population. Besides, product launches, constant technological advancements, and easy accessibility of management options are also adding market growth. Japan, China, India, Brazil, and Russia are the chief contributors in the region.

The scoliosis treatment market in Latin America and the MEA is predicted to have stagnant growth over the forecast period for the lack of awareness, low per capita healthcare expenditure, and scarcity of skilled personnel.

Scoliosis Treatment Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global scoliosis treatment market report include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Optec USA, Inc., UNYQ, Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics, Wilmington Orthotics & Prosthetics, Inc., DJO, Trulife, Charleston Bending Brace, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, Chaneco, Orthotech, Össur, SPINEFORM LLC, Lawall Prosthetics and Orthotics, Aspen Medical Products, C H Martin Company, and NuVasive, Spinal Technology, Inc.

