Covid-19 Outbreak Impact on Hospital Acquired Infections Market Growth 2020, Industry Size, Technology Development Trends, Key Players, Market Comparison Analysis and Share Analysis, Forecast to 2022

Hospital Acquired Infections Market Analysis

The global hospital-acquired infections market is expected to exhibit a strong 7.3% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2022, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global hospital-acquired infectious market was valued at USD 23.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 36.16 billion by 2022, according to the MRFR report. The global hospital-acquired infections market is profiled in great detail in the research report, providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market through its historical growth trajectory, present conditions, and future growth prospects. The historical stats of the hospital-acquired infections market are detailed in the report, in order to provide readers with a complete overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory.

The historical stats provided in the report also give analysts a solid platform to base future projections about the market. Based on this platform, future projections for the hospital-acquired infections market’s growth trajectory over the forecast period are provided in the report. The leading players in the global hospital-acquired infections market are also profiled in the report in order to give readers a comprehensive analysis of the leading players in the global hospital-acquired infections market. The major drivers and restraints affecting the global hospital-acquired infections market are also profiled in the report to provide readers a comprehensive overview of what’s making the market tick and what is holding the market back.

Hospital-acquired infections are infections caught at a healthcare facility. Due to the crowded environment in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, diseases can often spread easily at these sites. Being a hospital, many patients carrying various pathogens may be present at the site. This can lead to a growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, or HAIs. To qualify as a hospital-acquired infection, the infection must be different from the infection the patient originally checked into the hospital for. The infection can originate in outer patients or staff that may be infected. However, in some cases, the source of the infection cannot be determined. This makes hospital-acquired infections harder to track and erase. Increasing awareness about hospital-acquired infections is likely to be a major driver for the global hospital-acquired infections market over the forecast period.

Lack of awareness about hospital-acquired infections among hospital staff and lack of training as to the same are a major driver for the global hospital-acquired infections market. The issue of hospital-acquired infections is a relatively recent invention, with hospitals still being in the dark about key aspects of the virulence of pathogens found in hospital environments. This has led to a growth in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and thus a rise in the demand for effective treatments for HAIs. The rising threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has also brought the issue of hospital-acquired infections in sharp focus. The report contains a detailed analysis of the situation in the market with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospital Acquired Infections Market Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global hospital-acquired infections market include Belimed AG, Cantel Medical Corp., Getinge AB, STERIS Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, 3M Company, and Advanced Sterilization Products.

Hospital Acquired Infections Market Segmentation:

The global hospital-acquired infections market is segmented on the basis of pathogen type, treatment, infection type, and region.

By pathogen type, the global hospital-acquired infections market is segmented into viral, bacterial, and fungal. The bacterial infection segment holds the largest share in the global hospital-acquired infections market and is likely to account for a dominant share in the market going forward.

By treatment, the global hospital-acquired infections market is segmented into sterilization, chemical, and radiation.

By infection type, the global hospital-acquired infections market is segmented into urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal infections, and respiratory infections.

Hospital Acquired Infections Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas are the largest market for hospital-acquired infections due to the widespread awareness about the issue in the region. However, the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is higher in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, where awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections is low. This is likely to result in steady market growth in these regions over the forecast period.

