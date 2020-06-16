Covid-19 Impact on Organic and Natural Tampons Market 2020, Global Demand, Costing, Industry Size, Price Growth, Merger, Top Company Manufacturer, SWOT Analysis, Future & Current Trends

Organic and Natural Tampons Market Analysis

The global organic and natural tampons market is expected to exhibit a solid 8.67% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The organic and natural tampons was valued at USD 590.6 million in 2017 and is likely to exhibit steady, stable growth over the forecast period.

Organic and natural tampons are becoming widely popular due to the growing demand for natural products in the feminine hygiene sector and the growing product diversification in the field of feminine hygiene products. Due to the growing demand from the demographic of working women, feminine hygiene product manufacturers are looking to provide a widespread choice to their female consumers in terms of product configuration.

This has become a major driver for the organic and natural tampons market due to the growing demand for organic and natural products in the healthcare sector. The rising demand for organic and natural products is mainly driven by the increasing perception that organic and natural products are better for the consumer than conventional artificial products. This is likely to be a major driver for the global organic and natural tampons market over the forecast period.

The growing demographic of working women around the world is likely to be a major driver for the global organic and natural tampons market over the forecast period. In recent years, due to female empowerment, the number of working women has grown rapidly. This has driven the demand for sophisticated feminine hygiene products such as sanitary napkins and tampons. Tampons have become widely popular as a feminine hygiene product due to their convenience, which makes them highly popular among working women, who need sleek, easy to use solutions for use during periods. This is likely to be a major driver for the global organic and natural tampons market over the forecast period.

Organic and Natural Tampons Market Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global organic and natural tampons market include NutraMarks, TOM Organic, Maxim Hygiene, The Honest Company, Seventh Generation, BON, ALYK, Bodywise, and Procter & Gamble. Leading players in the global organic and natural tampons market are likely to focus on product capacity expansion and product diversification over the coming years, as the demand for various types of tampons is likely to grow over the forecast period.

Organic and Natural Tampons Market Segmentation:

The global organic and natural tampons market has been segmented into type, size, odor type, and region.

Based on type, the organic and natural tampons market is segmented into cardboard applicator, plastic applicator, digital tampon, and others.

Based on size, the organic and natural tampons market is segmented into junior tampons, regular tampons, super tampons, and super-plus tampons. The regular tampons segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2023, as it was the largest segment in 2017 and is likely to experience steady growth over the forecast period. The majority of women prefer regular tampons, leading to a growing demand for the segment.

Based on odor type, the organic and natural tampons market is segmented into fragrance based and non-fragrance based. The non-fragrance-based segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017. Fragrance-based tampons are a relatively novel part of the organic and natural tampons market and are likely to be a major segment in the long-term future. However, in the short to medium term, conventional non-fragrance-based tampons are likely to dominate the global organic and natural tampons market.

Organic and Natural Tampons Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas is expected to dominate the global organic and natural tampons market over the forecast period, while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market over the forecast period. The growing number of working women in North America is the major driver for the organic and natural tampons market in the region. The high market volume in Asia Pacific is likely to make it an important regional market for organic and natural tampons over the forecast period.

