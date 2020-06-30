Covid-19 Impact On Organ Transplantation Market Size 2020, Global Industry Report Share, Growth, Development Trends, Key Players, Regional Outlook

Organ Transplantation Market Overview

As per Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the global organ transplantation market is expected to grow at 9.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Organ transplantation is one of the significant developments in modern-day medicine. Organ transplantation is a medical procedure in which the organ is removed from one body and transferred to another body to replace the organ that is missing or damaged. One of the major aspects of organ transplantation is the approval of the patient or the patient’s family. Organ harvesting without prior permission is illegal and a serious crime. Organ transplantation is typically performed with a brain dead patient whose other organs are healthy and can be used to save another person’s life.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC By Considering the COVID-19 impact on Global Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/915

This procedure is performed to treat organ failure in the lungs, liver, kidneys, and many others. Kidney is the most broadly transplanted organ followed by the liver. Unfortunately, the demand for organ donations is even more significant than the number of individuals donating organs. As per the National Kidney Foundation, more than 3,000 new patients are added to the kidney waiting list every month. As stated by the United Network for Organ Sharing, 21 people die every day in the United States waiting for an organ, and more than 120,000 men, women, and children are waiting for life-saving organ transplants.

Organ Transplantation Market Dynamics

The key driver of organ transplant demand is the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and organ failure. Increased incidence of kidney disease, over-consumption of alcohol, and insalubrious diets have led to the development of the organ transplantation market. Whereas the high costs of transplantation, the small number of donors, and the rising incidence of organ failure have restricted the industry’s growth.

Organ Transplantation Market Segmentation

The global market for organ transplantation has been segmented into type, product, type of transplant, treatment, and end-users.

Based on type, the global market for organ transplantation has been segmented into organs, heart, kidney, liver, lungs, and other.

Based on products, the global market for organ transplantation has been segmented into organ preservation solutions, transplant diagnostics, tissue products, and others.

Based on the type of transplant, the global market for organ transplantation has been segmented into autograft, xenograft and xenotransplantation, allograft and allotransplantation, and others.

Based on treatment, the global organ transplantation market has been segmented into immunosuppressant, analgesic, and other. Immunosuppressant is further divided into calcineurin inhibitors, mTOR inhibitor, antiproliferative agents, steroids, and others. Calcineurin Inhibitors are sub-segmented into tacrolimus and cyclosporine. mTOR inhibitor is sub-segmented into sirolimus and everolimus.

Based on end-users, the global market for organ transplantation has been segmented into hospitals, transplant centers, and others.

Organ Transplantation Market Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global market for organ transplantation has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The Americas dominates the worldwide demand for organ transplantation. Increasing prevalence of organ failure, rapid advances in the medical industry, well-developed healthcare systems, and higher spending on health care are critical factors in the growth of the American market.

Europe is the second-largest organ transplantation market, followed by the Asia Pacific.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region on the market. The presence of emerging economies and a large population suffering from chronic diseases is the main driver for the Asia Pacific market.

Organ Transplantation Market Key Drivers

Some of the leading participants in the global organ transplantation market are Terumo Medical Corporation (US), Transonic (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), OrganOX Limited (UK), Bio Med Pvt. Ltd. (US), Astellas Pharma, Inc (Japan), Transplant Biomedical (UK), TransMedic, Inc. (US), Accord Healthcare GmbH (Spain), Preservation Solutions, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (Denmark), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK).

Obtain Premium Research Report Details, Considering the impact of COVID-19 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/organ-transplantation-market-915

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Organ Transplantation Market Introduction



1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Organ Transplantation Market Research Methodology



2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Organ Transplantation Market Dynamics



3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Organ Transplantation Market Factor Analysis



4.1 Porters Five Forces Model

4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4 Threat Of New Entrants

4.5 Threat Of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity Of Rivalry

5. Global Organ Transplantation Market, By Type Of Organ

…TOC Continued

Pharmaceuticals Industry Related Reports



Regenerative medicine Market Research Report Forecast To 2022



Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Nutraceutical Excipients Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023



About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.