Covid 19 Impact on Microcarriers Market 2020, Overview, Statistics, Challenges, Share, Global Market Analysis By Size, Segmentation, Key Country And Regional Forecast To 2023

Microcarriers are a support matrix which allows the growth of adherent cells in a cell culture. The global microcarriers market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains trends, insights, factors, and challenges facing the industry for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its indelible impact on the industry are explored and discussed in the report.

Microcarriers Market Scope

The global microcarriers market held a market value of approximate USD 1.18 billion in 2017. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Benefits of microcarriers such as low contamination risk, large culture surface area, and high dividends on cells are likely to drive its demand among research institutes and laboratories. Collaborations and partnerships for the launch of new mediums for cultivating microcarriers can drive its growth significantly.

Investments in research and development coupled with focus of manufacturers on improving stem cell techniques can drive the global microcarriers market growth. Government initiatives for sound patient care and improved healthcare infrastructure can foster demand as well.

But restrictions on high-density cell culture and soaring costs of cell biology can impede the market growth.

Microcarriers Market Competition

key players of the global microcarriers market are

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Corning Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza

Danaher

Sartorius AG

Eppendorf AG

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HiMedia Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Microcarriers Market Segmentation

The global microcarriers market has been segmented by product type, application, and end-user.

By type, it has been segmented into equipment, and consumables. By equipment, it has been segmented into filtration systems, bioreactors, culture vessels, cell counters, and other equipment. Similarly, by consumables, it has been sub-segmented into media, microcarrier beads, and reagents. By media, has been further segmented into serum-based media, serum-free media, and other media. By microcarrier beads, it is further segmented into protein-coated microcarriers, cationic microcarriers, collagen-coated microcarriers, and other microcarrier beads.

Major market applications include biologics manufacturing, vaccine manufacturing, cell therapy, and other applications.

By end-user, it comprises contract research organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share in the microcarriers market. This can be attributed to the escalating use of single-use technologies in vaccine production and widening application areas of microcarriers. The research institutes segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing demand for research and development in life threatening diseases.

Microcarriers Market Regional Analysis

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global microcarriers market owing to the alarming cases of cancer and other chronic diseases, growing investments by venture capital firms, and a well-developed healthcare sector. According to data published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), close to 1,633,390 new cases of cancer were reported in the year 2015, and 595,919 people died of cancer in the U.S. in the same year. Favorable reimbursement packages can facilitate market growth in the region.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global microcarriers market. The market growth can be attributed to the availability of funds for research, approval of cell culture, and establishment of facilities of biopharmaceutical companies in the region.

APAC is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth in the market due to the presence of a huge patient population, rising demand for cell-based vaccines, and availability of grants and funds for cell-based research. Development in microcarriers for effective patient management can drive the regional microcarriers market growth.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa had the lowest market share.

