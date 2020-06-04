Covid 19 Impact on Invisible Orthodontics Market 2020, Growth Analysis, CAGR Status, Development Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Prediction Overview, Forecast to 2025

Invisible Orthodontics Market Analysis

The global invisible orthodontics market is growing pervasively. The market growth majorly attributes to the rising popularity of clear aligners. Invisible orthodontics have been around for years, but they have significantly evolved over recent years, demonstrating fabulous results in teeth straightening. Among various factors, teledentistry plays a causal role in market development by offering a less costly and more convenient alternative to traditional dental care.

Due to lockdown implemented to control the COVID 19 spread, people are increasingly adopting teledentistry to straighten teeth at home comfort. And, the technology is providing uninterrupted services even during the coronavirus crises. Resultantly, the invisible orthodontics market is expected to witnesses a steady increase during the lockdown period as well.

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recent report, asserts that the already booming global invisible orthodontics market would steadily grow at 13.99% CAGR during the assessment period (2019 – 2025). In 2018, the market valuation had reached USD 2598.8 Million. Additionally, factors such as the dramatically evolving dentistry and increasing product launch in the market foster market growth.

Moreover, the growing cases of dental diseases and inclination towards the correction of teeth deformities are escalating the growth of the market to furthered height. The growing focus of public and private organizations on catering to changing needs of customers influence the penetration of the invisible orthodontics substantially. Besides, the increasing support by regulatory authorities, in terms of investment and product approvals, is a significant growth propeller for the invisible orthodontics market.

Conversely, high costs of invisible orthodontics are estimated to restrict the market growth. Also, the emerging grey market for dental distribution, involved in illegal selling of low cost, poor quality products is hampering the growth of the market. Besides, poor compliance of patients with dentists’ instructions would inhibit the market growth, leading to other complications of using these products.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market – Segmentations

The analysis is segmented into four dynamics;

By Product Type : Clear Aligners, Retainers, Braces, and other products.

By Age Group : Below 15, 16-35, and Above 35.

By Application : Crowding, Excessive Spacing, Malocclusion, and others.

By Regions : Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global invisible orthodontics market. The significantly larger share of the market attributes to strategic approaches employed by prominent players in the region. Besides, factors such as advances in technologies used orthodontic practices, improvements in 3D printing technology and the early adoption of these advanced technologies for the development of dental products foster the regional market growth.

Also, high per capita healthcare expenses and rising spending on oral health due to the well-developed economy in the region are major growth propellers of the market. Additionally, the high adoption of aesthetical approaches among the overall demographics in the region positively impacts the market growth. The North American invisible orthodontics market is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the predicted period.

Europe stands second in the global invisible orthodontics market. The market is majorly driven by the increasing regulatory support and the strong presence of distributors across the region. Increasing spending on health & wellness among demographics of the region and rising economic growth play a causal role in the development of the regional market. Moreover, factors such as well-spread awareness and consumer’s inclination towards maintaining overall oral health, foster the growth of the European invisible orthodontics market.

The Asia Pacific invisible orthodontics market is growing rapidly. Factors such as the burgeoning dental treatments and cosmetic dentistry industries in the region influence the growth of the market. Besides, direct marketing initiatives employed by industry players in the region play an important role in the regional market growth, targeting increasing numbers of audiences.

Furthermore, strategic alliances between key players are substantiating the growth of the market. Countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia are the major contributors to the growth of the regional market. The APAC invisible orthodontics market is projected to create a considerable revenue pocket over the forecast period.

Invisible Orthodontics Market – Competitive Analysis

The invisible orthodontics market appears highly competitive due to the presence of several well-established players. Industry players adopt strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and innovations to gain a larger competitive share. Also, well-established players focus on product approvals to expand their customer base and brace their position in the market.

Players are seen increasingly forming partnerships with clinics & hospitals to channelize their distribution network. Many players are collaborating with teledentistry orthodontists and helping them with the undisrupted supplies amid coronavirus crises. Manufacturers make heavy investments in R&D and building state-of-the-art facilities, which can help them develop a cost-effective portfolio and stable marketing network.

Invisible Orthodontics Market Major Players:

Players active in the global invisible orthodontics market include Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Clarus Company (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), ClearPath Healthcare Services (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), DynaFlex (US), Ormco (US), and Henry Schein, Inc. (US), among others.

Invisible Orthodontics Industry/ Innovation /Related News:

May 17, 2020 —- SmileDirectClub (the US), a teledentistry company, announced they are helping their patients during the COVID 19 pandemic. Claiming the largest market share of direct-to-consumer orthodontics, the company says it’s achieving its aim of disrupting the entrenched orthodontia industry. The company stated that it has been providing consumers with an affordable and convenient option for those who cannot afford to miss school or work or are disabled and cannot get to multiple office visits.

