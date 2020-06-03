Covid-19 Impact on Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Healthcare IT Integration Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Healthcare IT Integration Market is valued approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Healthcare IT integration can be referred as a category of medical devices through which the doctors and physicians can uninterruptedly monitor health and care for the people. These devices are also used to provide services that can substantially expand the productivity of a healthcare organization, while serving prevent or minimize the rate of medical errors which can caused by humans, and also used to cut down the overall health costs. Further, healthcare IT integration comprise of a wide range of methods – all electronic, to help and manage the information delivered by a patient, or the information generation during their care at a healthcare organization. This will help both the healthcare organization as well as the patient. Growing volume of data generated in healthcare systems, increased prevalence of several chronic diseases, and favorable government initiatives for healthcare IT integration are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Data Corporation, in 2013, there were about 153 exabytes of data is generated in healthcare industry in 2013, and it is expected to reach to around 2,314 exabytes by 2020. This, in turn, is anticipated to accelerate the demand of product & services related to healthcare IT integration around the world. However, high cost of HCIT integration and interoperability issues in these devices are the few factors expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5320640-global-healthcare-it-integration-market-size-study-by

The regional analysis of global Healthcare IT Integration market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of healthcare IT technologies, initiatives commenced by the US Federal government for improving patient care and reducing healthcare costs in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the presence of large patient population base, coupled with increasing commercialization of healthcare IT integration devices by market players in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.

Interfaceware, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Intersystems Corporation

Orion Health Group Limited

GE Healthcare

IBM

Corepoint Health

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Interface/Integration Engines

Medical Device Integration Software

Media Integration Solutions

Others

By Services:

Support & Maintenance Services

Implementation & Integration Services

Training & Education Services

Consulting Services

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare IT Integration Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5320640-global-healthcare-it-integration-market-size-study-by

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)