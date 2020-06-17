Covid-19 Impact On Dental Consumables Market 2020, Global Statistics, Industry Analysis By Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Opportunities, Challenges And Regional Forecast To 2024

Dental Consumables Market Overview

International Dental Consumables Market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.8%. It is expected to meet USD 28,345.3 Million by the forecasted period of 2024. Dental Consumables is one of the promising market enriched by dental practitioners or dentists. They make use of it extensively for carrying out dental procedures. Starting from those associated with preventive, to diagnostic, each factor contributes towards the growth of the dental consumables market. It is getting more advanced with time with growing technological advancement.

It is quite evident that the dental consumables are extremely used in dental practices. The developed countries have shown great prospects for the market. Growing usage of dental processes is one of the reasons. Also, the rising geriatric population is contributing well. The extent of growing dental tourism is very much evident through the significant growth rate of the market. With mounting demand from cosmetic dentistry, treatment is one of the major factors in the growth of the market.

The global dental consumables market is looking the most inspiring through the growing occurrence of dental and oral diseases. Mostly, unhealthy dietary habits and irregular lifestyle is contributing more. The cases of diseases like tooth decay and cavity have grown due to eating habits, thus increasing the market prospects. The growth rate in demand for Fast food products is quite evident as well. At the same time, the increasing geriatric population is one of the major reasons behind the market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Dental Consumables market are Septodont, Straumann, 3M, Straumann, KERR Corporation, GC orthodontics, EnvisionTEC, Patterson Dental, American Orthodontics, Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, Nobel Biocare (Part of danaher corporation) and Others

Dental Consumables Market Segmentation

The international dental consumables market has been segmented on the basis of product type.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dental restorative material, dental implants, dental prosthetics, dental regenerative material, and others. Among these, dental implants hold the largest market share. It contributes the most with a 24.4% share in the international market of dental consumables. Apart from this, the global Dental Consumables market is segmented on the basis of region as well. In this context, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. America is undoubtedly one of the most prominent markets.

Dental Consumables Market Regional Analysis

International Dental Consumables market, based on region, is bifurcated into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas is indeed the most prominent among all. It is speculated to dominate the international dental consumables market during the forecast period by 2023.

Asia-Pacific is considered as the other foremost regions for the market. It is touted as one of the fastest-growing markets. With rising geriatric population and a growing number of cases of dental diseases has opened the scope of the market. In addition to this, the contribution from research activities in the region contributes hugely as well. Japan accounted is the leading nation in this part, with a share of 20.33% in 2015.

Dental Consumables Industry News

Cole of duty publishes report on International Dental Consumables Market. It identifies all the factors associated with the growth of the market. The report predicts the growth rate during the forecasted year. In addition, it also identifies key domains where the market is expected to be the most dominant.

