Covid 19 Impact Analysis on Medical Ceramics Market 2020, Industry Size, Global Share, Growth, Application, SWOT Analysis, Top Company Profile, Merger, Regional Outlook

Medical Ceramics Market Overview

Global medical ceramics market is growing rapidly. Market growth attributes to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and dental & orthopedic issues that create a huge demand for surgical implants, prosthetics, and various medical tools & devices. Also, the rising awareness about the health and availability of new treatment methods drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditures and improving living standards of populaces accelerate market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global medical ceramics market is expected to grow at over 6.5 % CAGR during the assessment period (2017-2023). Rising older population that leads to increasing numbers of dental caries patients and increasing awareness towards dental health is a major factor impacting the market growth excellently.

Also, factors such as government initiatives and support and rising demand for advanced oral and orthopedic treatments are major growth drivers for the market growth. Additionally, increasing numbers of industry players offering newer products, alongside the dentistry growing at an impressive rate, boost the growth of the market.

Medical Ceramics Market Major Players:

Players active in the global medical ceramics market include

Zimmer Holdings Inc

CoorsTek Inc.

Straumann

H.C. Starck GmbH

Stryker

Kyocera Corporation

3M ESPE

Nobel Biocare Services AG

DePuy Synthes

Morgan Advanced Materials

Global Medical Ceramics Market – Segments

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Type : Bioinert Ceramics, Bioactive Ceramics, and others.

By Application : Orthopedic, Dental, Plastic Surgery, Diagnostic Instruments, Cardiovascular, and others.

By End-User : Specialty Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Medical Ceramics Market – Regional Analysis

North America leads the global medical ceramics market. The largest market share attributes to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and geriatric populaces that need the dental and implants the most. Besides, factors such as the high healthcare expenditure and rising demand for technologically advanced treatments & products drive the regional market growth. Also, the rising government support in the region enhances the medical ceramics market growth in North America.

Europe accounts for the second-leading share in the global medical ceramics market. The market is largely driven by the availability of advanced treatment facilities and increasing research activities in the field of medical ceramics for nanotechnology. Moreover, factors such as the rising cases of dental cavities, rising population awareness regarding health, and increasing per capita healthcare expenses drive the regional market growth. The European medical ceramics market is estimated to create a substantial revenue pocket during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific medical ceramics market is growing rapidly. Factors such as the massive adoption of ceramics in the medical implant manufacturing industry and rising economic growth in the region foster the regional market growth. China has emerged as the largest manufacturing hub owing to government incentives and the ongoing trade agreements with other countries. The Asia Pacific medical ceramics market is expected to garner the highest growth rate during the review period.

Global Medical Ceramics Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the medical ceramics market appears fragmented due to the presence of several players. The industry exhibits characteristics of a bulk low-value high volume product, leading to pricing pressure. As a result, the industry is concentrated in low-cost destinations such as China and Vietnam, compounding pricing pressure issues. However, rising labor costs in China prompted to seek other suitable locations, and India has emerged as an attractive location for manufacturers.

Industry players are developing close relationships with the end-users to create custom-built products. The integration of clients in the designing phase increases their dependency resulting in stable business revenue. Medical ceramics manufacturers are also using a variety of distributions channels to address market penetration and revenue growth. They acquire high tech firms with proprietary technology so as to gain the position of an industry leader.

Medical Ceramics Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

May 02, 2020, —- Austrian researchers published their study on lithography-based ceramic manufacturing (LCM), focusing on glass ceramics to optimize applications like dental replacements. The study was published under the title Stereolithographic Additive Manufacturing of High Precision Glass Ceramic Parts.

3D printing often involves the use of ceramics to offer innovative progress in dental and orthodontic labs. It needs the highest level of accuracy to fabricate crowns, bridges, and implants. Moreover, superior mechanical properties are necessary to create aesthetics & the proper fit.

To achieve this, industry players use different types of 3D printing technologies such as FDM 3D printing, Selective laser sintering (SLS), 3D printing & stereolithography (SLA), and Lithography-based ceramic manufacturing (LCM). Researchers chose LCM, as it allows the creation of highly filled and photopolymerizable ceramic slurries and dense parts comprised of ‘outstanding’ material properties.

