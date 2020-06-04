Cosmetic Surgery Market Global Industry Analysis, Research Report, Growth, Trends, Segmentation, and Forecast to 2026

The global cosmetic surgery market is likely to gain traction from the ever-increasing number of patients undergoing procedures, such as chin augmentation, breast reduction, and breast augmentation. The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) declared that in 2018, breast reduction (18%) and chin augmentation (20%) were two of the most popular surgical procedures in the U.S. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Procedures, and Non-Surgical Procedures), By Gender (Males, and Females), By End User (Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centers, and Hospitals & Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the cosmetic surgery market size was USD 50.67 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 66.96 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Emphasis on Reduced Post-surgical Interventions to Propel Growth

The market consists of several prominent companies that are presently focusing on capitalizing their market share by delivering new instruments and products to the masses. Besides, the demand for unique products with reduced post-surgical interventions and adverse effects is aiding these companies in investing huge sums in research and development activities.

Furthermore, patients and healthcare providers are nowadays looking for state-of-the-art products. Coupled with this, the rising emphasis on removing the harmful effects of implants and other similar cosmetic procedures would contribute to the aesthetic surgery market growth in the near future. However, the emergence of non-licensed facilities worldwide may hamper the market growth.

Segment-

High Demand for Dermal Fillers Procedure to Accelerate Non-surgical Procedure Segment

In terms of procedure, the market is divided into non-surgical and surgical procedures. Amongst these, in 2018, the surgical procedures segment was in the leading position in the market. Although the number of surgical procedures is much lower than non-surgical procedures across the globe, expensive nature of the former is one of the main factors responsible for high share of the segment. Eyelid surgery, liposuction, and breast augmentation were the top surgical procedures that were performed the most in 2018.

The non-surgical procedures segment, on the other hand, is set to exhibit considerable growth owing to the rising number of patients undergoing dermal and injectable filler procedures around the world. Hyaluronic acid and botulinum toxin were two of the dominating fields in this segment in 2018. Development of new dermal fillers equipped with advanced features would aid growth of this segment.

