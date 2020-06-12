Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on PEGylated Drugs Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Merger, Demand Overview, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis, Top Leaders, Forecast to 2025

PEGylated Drugs Market Analysis

The global PEGylated drugs market is expected to exhibit a solid 5.53% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global PEGylated drugs market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 13.5 billion by 2025. The major drivers and restraints affecting the global PEGylated drugs market are profiled in the report to provide readers with a clear overview of the major factors determining the movement of the market. This provides readers with a clear overview of the movement of the market. The historical growth trajectory of the global PEGylated drugs market is also assessed in the report, along with forecasts for the market’s movement over the forecast period.

PEGylation is the addition of a polyethylene glycol polymer to bioactive molecules such as proteins, peptides, enzymes, and others. The addition of PEG increases the efficacy of the bioactive molecules by making the molecule less detectable by the body’s immune system. It also increases the size of the molecule in a solution, increasing the amount of time before the renal system detects and excretes it. Hydrophobic drugs and molecules are also made water-soluble by PEGylation, which is a key factor driving the global PEGylated drugs market. Growing awareness about these benefits of PEGylation is likely to drive the global PEGylated drugs market.

Due to the growing awareness of the benefits of PEGylation, many leading companies are investing in PEGylation, leading to a more widespread interest in the process in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. Due to this significant investment, many companies have PEGylated molecules in the pipeline. Several PEGylated drugs have received FDA clearance and many are in the testing phase currently. On the other hand, adverse reactions to PEGylated drugs and consequent recalls are likely to be the major restraint on the global PEGylated drugs market over the forecast period.

PEGylated Drugs Market Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global PEGylated drugs market include Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc., UCB SA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Horizon Therapeutics plc. Leading players in the global PEGylated drugs market are focusing on product launches at the moment, as the regulatory environment is ripe for new product launches.

PEGylated Drugs Market Segmentation:

The global PEGylated drugs market is segmented on the basis of molecule, indication, and region.

By molecule, the global PEGylated drugs market is segmented into proteins, FAB fragments, enzyme, aptamers, and others. The proteins segment holds a dominant 64.8% share in the global PEGylated drugs market and is likely to remain in the driving seat over the forecast period due to the growing interest in PEGylated proteins.

By molecule, the global PEGylated drugs market is segmented into cancer, gout, hemophilia, hepatitis, and others.

PEGylated Drugs Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas hold a dominant share of 65.73% share in the global PEGylated drugs market. The strong position of the healthcare and life sciences sectors in North America is the major driver for the PEGylated drugs market in the Americas. Growing investment in PEGylated drugs is likely to result in steady growth of the market in the region over the forecast period. North America, led by the U.S., is the dominant regional market within the Americas and is likely to remain the dominant force over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of cancer in the region and the growing demand for effective drugs against the same is likely to be a major driver for the PEGylated drugs market in North America. The rising prevalence of hemophilia is also a major driver for the PEGylated drugs market.

Europe holds the second largest share in the global PEGylated drugs market. The rising occurrence of cancer in Europe is the major driver for the global PEGylated drugs market. Western Europe, comprising France, the UK, Germany, etc. is the dominant regional segment within Europe.

