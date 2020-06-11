Cord Blood Banking Services Market Size 2020, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Global Industry Research, Report, Growth, Technology Development Trends, SWOT Analysis, Top Company Profile, Key Regions, Forecast to 2023

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Overview

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global market for cord blood banking services is projected to expand at 11.4% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Umbilical cord blood is an abundant source of stem cells capable of treating more than 80 genetic diseases. Stem cells can also combat long-lasting illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, immune diseases, and blood disorders. Although a small amount of cord blood can be obtained from a single umbilical cord, it contains a large number of stem cells that can be developed and stored for future use. After delivery, these cells are collected from hospitals and nursing homes and deposited in cord blood banks (average 20–25 years) for potential use. Now, companies are seeking to raise awareness of the benefits of cord blood storage. For example, in 2014, the Center for Transfusion Medicine and the Cord Blood Registry combined their resources to initiate a multi-year campaign to raise awareness of cord blood cells.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC By Considering the COVID-19 impact on Global Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5817

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing the use of cord blood in the treatment of chronic diseases, raising the focus of federal agencies on setting up public banking units, raising awareness of this treatment line, and increasing number of facilities across the region are accelerating market growth.

However, strict regulatory standards, ethical concerns, and the dilemma of choosing private or public banks are vital factors that impede the growth of the market. In addition, the high cost of storage, collection, and risk of unusability of a private bank-stored unit further reduces the growth of the global market for cord blood banking services.

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Segmentation

The global market for cord blood banking services has been segmented based on storage service, component, application, and end-user.

Based on storage service, the global market for cord blood banking services has been segmented into hybrid cord blood banks, private cord blood banks, and public cord blood banks.

Based on components, the global market for cord blood banking services has been segmented into cord blood, cord tissue, placenta, and others.

Based on the application, the global market for cord blood banking services has been segmented into cancers, immune disorders, blood disorders, metabolic disorders, and osteoporosis.

Based on end-user, the global market for cord blood banking services has been segmented into hospitals (medical applications), research institutes (scientific research), pharmaceutical research (drug discovery), and others.

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Regional Analysis

The global cord blood banking services market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas region held the largest market share of the global market for cord blood banking services due to the increasing number of service providers, increasing awareness of the long-term benefits of cord blood storage, increasing investment in public banking, and reduction in storage costs. In addition, the U.S. is contributing to a significant market share for the global cord blood banking industry. Factors include a rise in per capita income, an increase in the number of storage service providers, and a high acceptance rate for new technology attributed to the largest market share.

The European cord blood banking market is the second-largest market, followed by the Asia Pacific region.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the global market for cord blood banking services in terms of growth in the forecast period. Although the region currently has a small share of the global market, it is projected to have enormous growth potential as a result of increasing awareness of stem cell banking and significant improvements in health care reforms in countries such as Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and China. Moreover, Asia Pacific is a mostly unexplored regional market compared to developed regions, which is why it provides better opportunities for business growth.

The Middle East region is anticipated to expand at a steady pace due to growing R&D activities in the healthcare sector and the overall growth of healthcare infrastructure.

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Key Players

Some of the leading participants in the global cord blood banking services market are Cordlife Group Limited (Singapore), China Cord Blood Corporation (China), Cord Blood America, Inc. (U.S.), Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (U.S.), CBR Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cryo-Save AG (Netherland), Lifeforce Cryobank Sciences Inc. (U.S.), California Cryobank Stem Cell Services LLC (U.S.), Virgin Health Bank (Qatar), StemCyte, Inc. (India), ViaCord, Inc. (U.S.), Norton Healthcare, Inc. (U.S.), CordVida (Brazil), CryoHoldco de Latinoamerica, S.A.P.I. De C.V. (Mexico), The University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank (U.S.), Vita 34 International (Germany), Maze Cord Blood Laboratories (U.S.), Lifebank USA (U.S.), Cryoviva Biotech Pvt. Ltd (India), CariCord (U.S.), Genecord (U.S.), AlphaCord (U.S.), Cells4Life (UK), Carter BloodCare (U.S.), Michigan Blood (U.S.), Viacord Processing Laboratory (VPL) (U.S.), LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd (India), FamilyCord (U.S.), Stem Cell Cryobank Inc. (U.S.), New Jersey Cord Blood Bank (U.S.), Americord Registry (U.S.), CorCell (U.S.), and others.

TABLE OF CONTENT



Chapter 1. Report Prologue



Chapter 2. Market Introduction



2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology



3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics



4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

…TOC Continued…

Obtain Premium Research Report Details, Considering the impact of COVID-19 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cord-blood-banking-services-market-5817

Healthcare Industry Related Reports

Pedicle Screw Systems Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023: Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market: Information by Surgery Type (Open, Minimally Invasive), Product Type (Polyaxial Pedicle Screw, Others), Indication (Spinal Trauma, Others), Application (Thoracolumbar Fusion, Others), End User — Forecast till 2023

Handheld Surgical Devices Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023: Handheld Surgical Devices Market Research Report: By Application (Neurology, Orthopaedics, Cardiovascular, Urology, others), Product (Auxiliary Devices, Cutter Devices, Dilators, Forceps and Spatulas, & Others), End User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Doppler Ultrasound Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025: Global Doppler Ultrasound Market is expected to hold a value of USD 2,800 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.95%.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.