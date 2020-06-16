Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market Size Worth $12.18 Billion By 2026 | CAGR: 15.8% : Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research continuously try to provide deep dive market insights and estimation studies to its clients. The new report on 2020 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market provide analysis of COVID-19 impact on the overall market and provides size, share, growth, trends and forecasts

Market Overview:

The global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market size is expected to reach USD 12.18 billion by 2026 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Component (Transmitters & Receivers, Sensors, Insulin Pumps); By End-Use (Hospitals, Homecare Diagnostics); By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America); Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device have witnessed tremendous growth in the recent past and this trend is expected to continue from 2020 to 2026. Health agencies as well as governments have issued health advisories which explicitly mention that people suffering from diabetes are at high risk of corona virus infection. Experts have also specifically mentioned that continuous monitoring of blood glucose levels to avoid worsening of conditions. CGM is expected to benefit from such trends.

Some of the major companies profiled in this study include:

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics Inc.

Dexcom Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Novo Nordisk

LifeScan

Ypsomed Holding AG

Bayer AG

Insulet Corporation

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Market Insight:

In order to cope with the rising demand for COVID-19 tests, companies such as Abbot have customized their production lines and manufacturing schedules to produce corona virus test kits. However, such companies have stressed on the fact that the production of other products such as CGM will not be hampered. It is expected that there will be exponential rise in demand for CGM products in the next few years. As of now, healthcare has become of prime importance and there is rising importance of preventive healthcare. Ease of usage of CGM products, easy availability coupled with COVID-19 scare is expected to fuel the market growth.

Although, point of care diagnostic procedures such as CGM proves to be very effective in delivering healthcare to all, they are an expensive affair for healthcare facilities dealing with high test volumes. This is expected to impede market’s growth in the cost sensitive undeveloped economies of the market. However, the introduction of cheap and cost-effective devices for point of care diagnoses is expected to gradually reduce the impact of this restraint over the forecast period.

The regulatory framework is one of the most restraining factors pertaining to Pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical technology industry. Absence of clear regulatory framework/guidelines for the diagnostic sector in developing countries such as India and China where the CGM market has great growth potential due to the presence of a large patient base is anticipated to impede growth in the coming years. The presence of such discrete and uncertain scenario about the regulations for CGM devices creates confusion among CGM manufacturers regarding commercialization.

Regional Insight:

North America emerged as the largest market in 2019 and the regional market is expected to dominate the market up to the end of the forecast period i.e. 2026. Strong presence of market participants, high awareness regarding device usage and high inclination towards preventive healthcare are some of the factors benefitting the regional market growth.

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

