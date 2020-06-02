Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market 2020 – 2026, Details in Relation to the Value, Supply Chain Analysis and Recent Technological Developments

The global “connected drug delivery devices” market size is projected to reach USD 4,062.7 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 35.4% during the forecast period. However, the market size was USD 361.1 million in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Injectable Devices and Inhalation Devices & Others) By Technology (Bluetooth, NFC, and Others) By End User (Homecare Settings and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the report, a rising incidence of diabetes, COPD, and asthma are anticipated to boost the connected drug delivery devices market growth in the coming years.

Key Players Operating in The Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

BD

Proteus Digital Health

Cohero Health, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Adherium

West Pharmaceutical Services

Ypsomed Holding

Propeller Health (A ResMed Company)

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Increasing Demand for Digital Medical Devices to Favor Growth in Europe

North America had generated USD 253.0 million connected drug delivery devices market revenue in 2018. The region is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forthcoming years. Strategic collaborations, existence of major players, increasing healthcare expenditure, and well-established infrastructure are some of the most significant drivers of the market in this region. Europe is experiencing a rising demand for digital medical devices as well as a higher adoption of connected drug delivery devices on account of an urgent requirement to improve the patient experience.

