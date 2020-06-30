Computational Biology Market to reach US$ 12,601.1 Million, Growth Opportunities 2020-2027 | Key Competitors – Accelrys, Certara, L.P., Chemical Computing Group Inc., Compugen, Ltd., Entelos, Inc. (Rosa & Co. LLC), Genedata AG etc.

Computational anatomy, computational biomodeling, computational genomics, computational neuroscience, computational pharmacology, computational evolutionary biology, cancer computational biology, and computational neuropsychiatry are the subtypes of computational biology.

Statistics:

The global computational biology market is estimated to account for US$ 12,601.1 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Computational Biology Market: Drivers

Increasing investment in computational biology is expected to propel growth of the global computational biology market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, Insitro, the U.S.-based start-up raised US$ 143 million to boost machine learning-driven drug development.

Note: *The Download PDF brochure only consists of Table of Content, Research Framework, and Research Methodology.

Request PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3915

Global Computational Biology Market: Opportunities

Adoption of cloud computing can address issues with high amount of data storage. Cloud storage solutions offer scalability and flexibility to match the volume of data. In addition, they allow large and potentially shared databases to be stored on the same infrastructure where a large-scale analysis is conducted. Cloud computing supports sharing of datasets, this can be achieved if one has a copy of a dataset on one’s local cluster.

Global Computational Biology Market: Restraints

Shortage of skilled resources is expected to hamper growth of the market. Currently there is a vast shortage of scientists adequately trained in computers and biology in the computational biology sector. There is a strong demand for scientists with unique strengths of medicine, biology, mathematics and physical sciences. Biologists with expertise in statistics, mathematical modeling, machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering, or database design are in demand.

Key Takeaways:

The global computational biology market was valued at US$ 3,453.2 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 12,601.1 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of A.B% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing investment in computational biology is expected to propel growth of the global computational biology market over the forecast period.

Special Requirements?

We value your investment and offer customization as per your requirements.

Share your precise requirements @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3915

Disease Modelling and Simulation Applications segment held dominant position in the global computational biology market in 2019, accounting for 60.0%% share in terms of value. Increasing research and development for new drug molecules is expected to drive the market growth.

Market Trends

Major players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2020, Certara L.P. acquired a range of modeling and simulation technology assets for neurodegenerative diseases from In Silico Biosciences, Inc.

Major players in the market are also focused on conducting webinars to increase adoption of computational biology. For instance, in January 2020, Rosa & Co. LLC conducted a live webinar to demonstrate the importance of Pharmacometrics in vaccine discovery and development.

Global Computational Biology Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global computational biology market include, Accelrys, Certara, L.P., Chemical Computing Group Inc., Compugen, Ltd., Entelos, Inc. (Rosa & Co. LLC), Genedata AG, Insilico Biotechnology AG, Leadscope, Inc., Nimbus Discovery LLC, Rhenovia Pharma SAS, Schrodinger, and Simulation Plus, Inc.

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/computational-biology-market-3183

Global Computational Biology Market: Key Developments

May 2020: Genedata AG announced that Gritstone Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cancer immunotherapies, has implemented Genedata Biologics, a purpose-built enterprise platform for biopharma R&D, within its R&D organization

April 2020: Certara L.P. launched version 19 of its Simcyp Population-based Simulator with new features to support safer and more efficient clinical studies, including models for testing drugs on pregnant women, enhanced drug formulation, and assessment of topical and transdermal drug products.

Access research reports that are tailored specifically for you and your organization in order to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3915

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Global Computational Biology Market, By Type: Cellular & Biological Simulation Computational Genomics Computational Proteomics Pharmacogenomics Others (Transcriptomics/Metabolomic) Disease Modeling and Simulation Applications Drug Discovery Drug Development

Global Computational Biology Market, By Tools Content/Database Analysis Software & Services IT Infrastructure (Hardware)

Global Computational Biology Market, By Region: North America By Type: Cellular & Biological Simulation Computational Genomics Computational Proteomics Pharmacogenomics Others (Transcriptomics/Metabolomic) Disease Modeling and Simulation Applications Drug Discovery Drug Development By Tools Content/Database Analysis Software & Services IT Infrastructure (Hardware) By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Type: By Tools By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Type: By Tools By Country U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Type: By Tools By Country China Japan India Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Type: By Tools By Country GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Type: By Tools By Country North Africa Central Africa South Africa

Company Profiles Accelrys * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies Certara, L.P. Chemical Computing Group Inc. Compugen, ltd. Entelos, Inc. (Rosa & Co. LLC) Genedata AG Insilico Biotechnology AG Leadscope, Inc. Nimbus Discovery LLC Rhenovia Pharma SAS Schrodinger Simulation Plus, Inc.



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837