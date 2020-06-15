Clinical Data Analytics Market Applications, Size Estimation, Growth Insights, Emerging Trends and COVID-19 Impact on Clinical Data Analytics Industry By 2025

Clinical Data Analytics Market Size, Growth and Share Analysis by Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), Application (Reporting & Compliance), End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Providers and Academic & Research Institutes) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Clinical Data Analytics Market Analysis

The Global Clinical Data Analytics Market size is expected to register a CAGR of 30.90 % and is anticipated to reach USD 26,586.99 million by 2025. Clinical data analytics are software used by software companies to extract patient data from hospitals, research institutes, and government organizations. It can identify massive numbers of the global populace by their patient data and assist in timely action. The global clinical data analytics market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) takes a look at the advances in the technology and makes estimations for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). The use of these analytics in stemming the spread of the COVID-19 virus has also been included in the report.

Major factors driving market growth include technological strides in collection of clinical data, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, and the large aging populace. Clinical data analytics plays an important role in prevention of deaths caused by unknown diseases. A prime example is the sudden propagation of the COVID-19 virus. The spread was controlled in some countries due to the data pertaining to patient symptoms, patient health, and other metrics. Technologies such as mHealth and internet of things (IoT) can facilitate in data collection. But high costs can restrict market growth.

Clinical Data Analytics Market Segmentation

The global clinical data analytics market has been segmented into deployment model, application, and end user.

Based on the deployment model, the clinical data analytics market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. The on-premise segment accounted for a market value of USD 2356.2 million in 2016.

Based on application, the clinical data analytics market has been segregated into precision health, clinical decision support, quality care, population health management, and reporting & compliance.

Based on end-user the clinical data analytics market has been segmented into academics & research institute, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers.

Clinical Data Analytics Market Regional Analysis

The global clinical data analytics market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas is pegged to be the leading region in the global clinical data analytics market during the forecast period. This is attributed due to adoption of the well-developed technology, large healthcare expenditure, and the presence of the leading players in the market.

Europe accounted for the second-largest clinical data analytics market. Rising investment in research & development, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rise in healthcare expenditure can drive the regional market growth. Ample training resources and exposure to data standardization to make physicians and patients understand data privacy and governance can bode well for the market.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing clinical data analytics market due to the large patient pool, shift towards digital healthcare and adoption of new healthcare business models. In addition to this, improvements in healthcare facilities and steady economic growth rates of countries are positively impacting the market growth in this region. Japan held a market share of 33.9% in 2016.

The clinical data analytics market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness steady growth due to increasing investments in research & development, well-developed infrastructure, and advancement in technology.

Clinical Data Analytics Market Competition Outlook

McKesson, Xerox, Cerner, International Business Machines Corporation, and Athenahealth, Inc. are key players of the global clinical data analytics market. Partnerships and collaborations are key to sustain in the market amid the continuous evolution of technologies such as big data, IoT, artificial intelligence, and others.

The COVID-19 Command Center analytics platform developed by Saama Technologies and iNDC.Ai pooled technology can expedite the internal R&D programs for creating treatments for COVID-19 virus.

