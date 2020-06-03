Clear Aligners Market to Touch USD 7019.96 Million at 20.80% CAGR by 2025, MRFR Provides Industry Growth, Size, Covid-19 Analysis, Regional Data

Clear Aligners Market Analysis

The global clear aligners market is likely to touch USD 7019.96 million at a 20.80% CAGR between 2019- 2025, according to the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Clear aligners, simply put, are a substitute to traditional braces that are designed for arranging teeth into proper position. Akin to braces, it uses a gradual force for controlling the movement of tooth sans brackets or metal wires. Clear aligners are manufactured with durable plastic that is fabricated to fit every individual’s mouth.

Various factors are adding to the global clear aligners market growth. Such factors, according to the new MRFR report, include growing popularity of aesthetic dentistry especially among the young population, high healthcare expenditure in developing and developed regions, increase in geriatric population, rising prevalence of dental diseases, and rapid technological advances that is helping the evolution of dentistry through advanced dental devices.

On the contrary, high treatment time, lack of awareness, and availability of cost-effective products are factors that may limit the clear aligners market growth over the forecast period.

Get a FREE Sample (Including COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Full TOC, Tables and Figures) of Clear Aligners Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6974

Clear Aligners Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the clear aligners market report include

Danaher Corporation

3M

Institut Straumann AG

Align Technology Inc.

Clarus Company

Dentsply Sirona

Covid-19 Analysis /Covid-19 Impact on Clear Aligners Market

Clear aligners is a major market that has been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its production has been disrupted the world over. This pandemic has forced several dentists in slashing their staff and their services causing a delay in several appointments resulting in increased complications. Besides, numerous events related to clear and dental aligners have also been suspended. Such events were to be conducted to boost awareness about clear aligners and also improve revenue. Towards the ending of the second quarter, in India, Japan, South Korea, and China, pandemic situation and quarantine is augmenting and showing obvious recovery signs. It is predicted that numerous practitioners will begin their service via implementing local and international guidance towards the end of the second quarter. European and North American countries are likely to resume dental services steadily by following guidelines, and towards the end of third-quarter, the maximum amount of clear aligner production is likely to resume normally.

Given the debilitating of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Impact on Clear Aligners Market, companies are on the lookout for starting production lines. Get an inside look at the market prospects and its future decisions in light of the pandemic and other such unforeseen circumstances.

Clear Aligners Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global clear aligners market report based on distribution channel, product type, and age.

By types, the clear aligners market is segmented into medium, hard, and soft. Of these, the hard segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By age groups, the clear aligners market is segmented into adult and teenager. Of these, the adult segment will dominate the market over the forecast period while the teenager segment will grow at the highest CAGR.

By distribution channel, the clear aligners market is segmented into direct sales, laboratories, and others. Of these, direct sales will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

Clear Aligners Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global clear aligners market report covers the recent trends & growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will dominate the market over the forecast period for aesthetic dentistry, vast specialized services, growing demand for advanced technologies, rising healthcare expenditure, and the presence of several key players in the region.

The global clear aligners market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for increasing demand for dental procedures, rising prevalence of oral problems, the growing significance of treatment, diagnosis, and planning in implant dentistry, and increasing application of techniques that are technologically advanced.

Obtain Premium Research Report Details, Considering the impact of COVID-19 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/clear-aligners-market-6974

The global clear aligners market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a quick rate over the forecast period for lots of opportunities, constantly growing economies, increasing disposable income, improving economies, and developments in healthcare.

The global clear aligners market in the MEA is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period for the demand for improved teeth-related treatments and an increasing number of dental abnormality cases.

Healthcare Industry Related Reports

Feminine Hygiene Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Sanitary Napkins/Pads, Tampons, Panty Liners, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Department Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast till 2024: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/feminine-hygiene-market-7986

Breast Feeding Accessories Market Research Report: Information by Product (Breast Pumps, Breast Milk Bottles, Nipple Care Products, Breast Shells, Breast feeding Pillow and Cleaning Products), End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Personal) and Region – Global Forecast till 2024: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/breast-feeding-accessories-market-8010

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.