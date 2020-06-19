Clear Aligners Market – 2020 Global Industry Analysis By Size, Growth Rate and Trends With Forecast To 2026

Clear Aligners Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Share Analysis Report. According to this report Global Clear Aligners Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2026. Clear Aligners Market includes comprehensive information derived from depth study on Clear Aligners Industry historical and forecast market data. Global Clear Aligners Market Size To Expand moderately as the new developments in Clear Aligners and Impact of COVID19 over the forecast period 2020 to 2026.

Clear Aligners Market report provides depth analysis of the market impact and new opportunities created by the COVID19/CORONA Virus pandemic. Report covers Clear Aligners Market report is helpful for strategists, marketers and senior management, And Key Players in Clear Aligners Industry.

Get Sample Report To Know How COVID-19 Impacting Clear Aligners Market

Global Clear Aligners Market Insights:

Report Analyzes Global Clear Aligners Market Growth Size, Share And Trends By Patient Age Group (Teenager, and Adults), By End User (Hospitals, and Dental & Orthodontic Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are: Astellas Pharma, Ncardia, Applied StemCell, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Axol Bioscience, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, RandD Systems, Fate Therapeutics, Evotec AG, ViaCyte Inc.

Global Clear Aligners Market market size stood at USD 2.31 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.58 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. The following market is expected to decline significantly in 2020 due to the COVID-19 impact and hence the 2020-2027 CAGR is high.

Align Technology, Inc., launched their Go Clear Aligners System in April 2018, integrated with ITERO SCANNER. This was specially designed to provide greater flexibility in treating various dental conditions such as crowded teeth alignment, or teeth gap, and others. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the global clear aligners market in the long run. According to Fortune Business Insights, the clear aligners market is anticipated to rise exponentially on account of the rising demand for dental care among both adults and teenagers.

Rising Prevalence of Dental Malocclusion & Misalignment to Aid Growth

As per our research, around 60% of the total population across the globe suffer from the issues of misalignment and malocclusion of teeth. Approximately 300 million people can benefit from straightening their teeth. Apart from that, numerous factors such as negligence towards dental care and low awareness about the harmful effects of malocclusion are causing a reduction in the number of treatment procedures to strengthen teeth.

The adoption of clear aligners is very low even though almost 10-12 million people worldwide seek orthodontic treatment each year. This under usage of products is offering a significant opportunity for the companies to expand their geographic presence. They are creating awareness amongst the masses to educate them about the advantages of treating malocclusion. These factors are expected to boost the clear aligners market growth in the coming years.

Regional Market Overview:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2024, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

North America generated USD 1.33 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue. This region would lead the market throughout the forecast period. It would occur because of the presence of multiple reputed manufacturers in this region. Coupled with this, the rising usage of novel clear aligners by people and high investments by key companies in research and development activities would propel growth.

Apart from that, the presence of well-established clinics for orthodontics, favorable reimbursement policies for dentistry, and rising clientele of general practitioners are likely to contribute to the market growth in this region. Europe, on the other hand, is set to remain in the second position on account of the increasing usage of these aligners by teenagers, as well as the rising upgradation of dental products for treatment procedures.

Intended Audience:

Clear Aligners Key Players

Clear Aligners Suppliers

Research and Development (RandD) Companies

Distributer and Supplier companies

End Users

Consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Competitive Analysis:

The Clear Aligners Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Inquire More Information On This Report

Report Highlights:

In-depth information about the latest Clear Aligners Industry trends, opportunities, and challenges.

Extensive analysis of the growth drivers And barriers.

Competitive landscape consisting of investments, agreements, contracts, novel product launches, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.

List of the segments and the niche areas.

Comprehensive details about the strategies that are being adopted by key players.

Table of Content:

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence of Key Indications, 2017 (Key Countries)

4.2. Economic (Key Countries)

4.3. Key Mergers and Acquisitions

4.4. Pricing Analysis, Key Players, 2017

4.5. Overview: New Developments in Clear Aligners

Global Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

Continue…

Related Reports:

Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Report

Pleural Effusion Treatment Market Report

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune -411045, Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com