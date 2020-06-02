Chronic Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market | 2020 Industry Analysis By COVID-19 Impact, Share, New Developments, Key Players, Emerging Trends, Regional And Global Forecast To 2026

Fortune Business Insight Published “Chronic Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Share Analysis Report”. According to this report Global Chronic Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2026. In this report Chronic Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market is segmented By Type (Tele-care, Tele-diagnostics, Tele-monitoring), By Modality (In-campus, Cloud-Based), By Application (Emergency Services, Dermatology, Neurology, Cardiology, Gynaecology), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026.

The global Telemedicine Market size is expected to reach USD 185.66 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.5% in the forecast period. The advancement in information and technology will contribute positively to the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing number of e-visits, expansion of telemedicine in areas of radiology, cardiology, behavioral health, and others will create new sales opportunities for the Telemedicine Market in the forthcoming years, states the lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights.

List of companies cover in the research report are: American Well, GlobalMed, Teladoc Health, Inc., MeMD, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Doctor On Demand, Inc., MDLIVE Inc., Encounter Telemedic and other key market players.

Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Tele-care, Tele-diagnostics, Tele-monitoring), By Modality (In-campus, Cloud-Based), By Application (Emergency Services, Dermatology, Neurology, Cardiology, Gynaecology), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026.

North America generated a revenue of USD 14.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the strong government support for the establishment of improved practice standards in healthcare. The improvement in reimbursement policies is expected to boost the growth in North America further. For instance, the Florida Senate passed House Bill 23, in order to standardize the telehealth and telemedicine practices. In addition, the strategic presence of major players in this region and the rising number of e-visits is expected to augment the Telemedicine Market growth in North America. Moreover, the rising adoption of telemedicine applications and the emergence of mobile technology along with burgeoning demand for smartphones will contribute significantly to the growth of the market.

