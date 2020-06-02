Medical Lifting Slings Market Size, Growth | 2020 Industry Analysis By COVID-19 Impact, Share, New Developments, Key Players, Emerging Trends, Regional And Global Forecast To 2026

Fortune Business Insight Published “Chronic Medical Lifting Slings Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Share Analysis Report”. According to this report Global Chronic Medical Lifting Slings Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2026. In this report Chronic Medical Lifting Slings Market is segmented By Product (Seating Slings, Standing Slings, Bariatric Slings, Toileting Slings, Universal Slings), By Usage (Reusable, Disposable), By End-User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities) and Geography Forecast till 2026.

One of the most renowned players for the development of patient rehabilitation products Arjo has launched an advanced medical bed in 2018. This new product is incorporated with Indigo technology, allowing comfort, safety and ease-of-use. Such innovations are likely to propel growth in the global medical lifting slings market. Medical lifting slings allow smooth transport of patients by ensuring safety and offering enhanced ergonomics within medical care facilities. Lifting slings are mobility devices that help in the easy lifting of obese, disabled, and weak patients to prevent the occurrence of injuries. It is important to know the techniques while using medical lifting slings so that it can offer proper assistance to patients as well as staff. Health and territory health departments in Australia have issued a safety alert concerning the misuse of lifting slings. All-day use of slings can inflict welts and bed sores on patients. Therefore, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia issued a warning that patient lifting slings shouldn’t be used all-day. Owing to the absence of suitable transportation system, patients can get injuries, affecting their well-being and quality of life.

One of the recent medical lifting slings market trends is the rising usage of reusable slings as compared to disposable slings. As per the report, reusable slings are expected to account for a major portion in the global market share. This is attributable to the product quality and cost reduction of reusable slings, which as a result, is driving the market growth.

Medical Lifting Slings Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Seating Slings, Standing Slings, Bariatric Slings, Toileting Slings, Universal Slings), By Usage (Reusable, Disposable), By End-User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities) and Geography Forecast till 2026.

The Chronic Medical Lifting Slings Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

North America is expected to hold dominance in the global market during the forecast horizon. This is ascribable to the growing aging population and rising prevalence of physical impairment among people. According to the Census Bureau in the U.S., older people are projected to outnumber children by 2030, fueling demand for lifting slings. This, in turn, is expected to increase the size.

The medical lifting slings market growth in Europe is expected to derive from the rising utilization of innovative products for improved patient handling. Therefore, the rising adoption of medical lifting slings is likely to create growth opportunities for the market between 2018 and 2026.

The market in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa to hold great growth potential owing to longer hospital stays and large patient population.

