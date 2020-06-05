Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market to Surpass a Valuation Worth USD 13948.89 Thousand, at a CAGR of 4.40% by 2023, Projected MRFR

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Overview:

Global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market is on a track where it can surpass a valuation of USD13948.89 Thousand by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR), in its report on the global chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market, revealed that factors like rising geriatric population, a surge in instances of surgeries, and a demand for better patient care are helping the market in registering strong growth. Increasing expenditure for the healthcare sector and better awareness level are also playing crucial roles in providing the market with expansion opportunities.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Segmentation:

Product, application, concentration, and distribution channels are the three segments in which the MRFR experts have segmented the chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market to get a better look at various factors that can influence the market growth. These factors have been dealt with methodically using factors and figures that lend credibility to the report.

By product type, the global report on the chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market has been segmented by CHG bath wipes and CHG/alcohol-based wipes. The CHG/ alcohol-based wipes are witnessing high demand for their ability to counter microbial attack.

By CHG concentration, the global market report with details of chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market includes 2% and 0.5%.

By application, the global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market comprises catheter-associated urinary tract infections, central line-associated bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, and lens cleaners. Rising demand for patient safety is boosting the prospect of these segments.

By distribution channel, the report on the CHG wipes market has been segmented into hospitals & retail pharmacies and online platforms. Among these, the hospital and retail pharmacies segment had a valuation of USD 6,407.63 in 2017.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Regional Analysis:

Better healthcare facilities in terms of infrastructure and investment capacity are expected to boost the American market. The US will lead from the front as its investment capacity is higher than most of the countries from the region.

The Americas is expected to dominate the global CHG wipes market. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of patients suffering from chronic illness with a rising number of hospital admissions for surgical procedures. Also, high healthcare spending, well-developed technology, and increasing geriatric population are some factors that are expected to drive the market growth in the region. Europe showed a considerable amount of growth in the market due to high healthcare spending. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the market. The presence of vast opportunities for the development of CHG wipes market, and huge patient population is anticipated to drive the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Australia held a share of 10.7% in the Asia-Pacific CHG Wipes market in 2017. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa has the least share of the market due to the limited availability of funds and medical facilities.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Competitive Landscape:

The global market for chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market has been witnessing significant growth as it is getting boosted by various contributions made by companies like 3M (US), Cardinal Health (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), PDI Limited (US), Lernapharm Inc. (Canada), GAMA Healthcare Ltd (UK), Carenow Medical Pvt. Ltd. (India), Pal International (UK), and others. These companies are devising new strategies to stay afloat in the market. Their mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other methods ensure better chances for expansion of the portfolio. On the other hand, their hike in investment for research-related activities has spurred marketing strategies like branding and launching of new products. MRFR’s recording of these moves can help in a better assessment of the market in the future.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Industry News:

In March 2020, Medline announced that they would redeploy their factory in Hartland to increase the production of sanitizers. Last year, they got approval from FDA for their ReadyPrep CHG cloths, pre-saturated with 2% chlorhexidine gluconate, which is known for its effective use against bacterial and other microbial attacks. The company has also started manufacturing ventilators and other tools but sanitizers of different forms are their top priority.

The market is getting a huge boost due to the COVID-19 crisis as the need for products related to sanitization is rising to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Various companies have started manufacturing the product to meet the global need as hospitals have increased their intake significantly.

