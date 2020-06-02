Cervella FDA-Cleared Device Helps Patients Cope with Anxiety, Depression, and Insomnia

Cervella™ Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulator is an award-winning FDA-cleared medical device for non-drug treatment of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Cervella works by delivering micro-pulses of electric current through patient’s brain via conductive electrodes that are integrated into the ear cushions of an audio headset. According to clinical studies, this electrical stimulation results in reduction in anxiety levels, insomnia, and patient’s depressive mood. In short, Cervella can be used during school, work, study, or play.

“The current situation, resulting from the pandemic and exacerbated by the recent socio-political unrest, has really increased the prevalence of anxiety, depression, and insomnia among the American population,” commented Bart Waclawik, CEO of Innovative Neurological Devices – Carmel, IN based manufacturer of the device. “Many patients are looking for non-drug and non-habit-forming solutions that would reduce their anxiety and depression levels and help with quality of sleep. We hope that devices like Cervella can help people cope with these very difficult situations, without the side-effects that often accompany drug-based therapies,” added Mr. Waclawik.

Cervella is controlled via an app installed on patients’ smart devices. During treatment, which typically lasts 30 minutes, patients can listen to music and use the noise-cancelling feature of the headphones. Most patients notice reduction of anxiety, depressive mood, and improvement of sleep patterns within a couple of weeks of daily treatments.

You can see the video of the device set-up and operation here:

To learn more, please visit www.cervella.us.