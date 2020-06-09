Cerebral Oximetry Monitoring Market to Grow at 7.1% CAGR by 2024, Global Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Industry Size, Growth, Merger, Competitive Landscape, Regional Statistics, Top Key Players

Cerebral Oximetry Monitoring Market Analysis

The global cerebral oximetry monitoring market was valued USD 130 million in 2018 and is likely to grow at a 7.1% CAGR between 2019- 2024, as per the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Cerebral oximetry monitoring, simply put, is a non-invasive technique that is used for monitoring the oxygen level in the blood. Pediatrics, vascular surgery, and cardiac surgery are some of its key applications.

Various factors are adding to the global cerebral oximetry monitoring market growth. Such factors, according to the new MRFR report, include increasing adoption of such devices in clinical trials, burgeoning demand for cerebral oximetry monitoring devices, rising cases of traumatic brain injuries, increase in awareness levels, growing cases of neurological disorders, and rising geriatric population.

Additional factors adding market growth include the growing number of vascular and cardiac surgeries, increasing programs by the government for the safety of new-borns, rising penetration of surgical procedures, technological advances in medical devices, and burgeoning demand for non-invasive procedures.

On the contrary, high device cost, the complexity of devices, and some limitations such as limited measurement of regional cerebral oxygenation, the accuracy of measurement, and low measurement are factors that may limit the cerebral oximetry monitoring market growth over the forecast period.

Cerebral Oximetry Monitoring Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global cerebral oximetry monitoring market report include

Boston Scientific

Omron Healthcare

Welch Allyn

Honeywell Life Sciences

Natus Medical

Mindray Medical

Edwards Lifesciences

GE Healthcare

Masimo

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Key players have encompassed several strategies such as geographic expansions, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and joint ventures, partnerships, research and development, and contracts to stay ahead in the competition.

Cerebral Oximetry Monitoring Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global cerebral oximetry monitoring market report based on end user, age, and application.

By age, the cerebral oximetry monitoring market is segmented into pediatrics and adults. Of these, the adults will lead the market over the forecast period for the rising number of cardiac issues in adults.

By application, the cerebral oximetry monitoring market is segmented into pediatrics, vascular surgery, and cardiac surgery. The vascular surgery is again segmented into carotid endarterectomy hyperperfusion syndrome and carotid endarterectomy. The cardiac surgery is again segmented into deep hypothermic circulatory arrest and coronary artery bypass surgery.

By end user, the cerebral oximetry monitoring market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, hospitals, and others.

Cerebral Oximetry Monitoring Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the cerebral oximetry monitoring market report covers the recent trends & growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Factors fuelling the cerebral oximetry monitoring market growth in the region include rising research and development expenses, increasing technological advances in this region, growing need for non-invasive procedures, and the presence of top manufacturers. Besides, ease of reimbursement policies for various brain monitoring techniques, well-established network of sales and distribution of leading neurodiagnostic companies, support and favorable initiatives by the government, and rising cases of different neurodegenerative disorders are also adding market growth in the region.

The cerebral oximetry monitoring market in Europe is likely to have the second-largest share over the forecast period chiefly for the increasing programs by the government for the safety of new-borns in France, Germany, and the UK.

The cerebral oximetry monitoring market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Factors fuelling the cerebral oximetry monitoring market growth in the region include favorable health care reforms that are initiated by the government, rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, an increase in disposable incomes, and improvement in the healthcare infrastructure.

The cerebral oximetry monitoring market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share over the forecast period for the changing healthcare structure.

