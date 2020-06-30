Cell Surface Markers Market is projected reach US$ 44,373.4 Million | 8.6% CAGR By 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

The study of cell surface markers is crucial in the evaluation of cell proliferation, abnormal cell populations and quantification and assessment of minimal residual diseases. Growing focus on disease prevention and reduction of overall healthcare expenditure has resulted in an increase in acceptance and adoption of analytical technologies such as cell surface marker analysis and in vitro diagnostics tools.

The global cell surface markers market is estimated to account for US$ 24,961.0 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 44,373.4 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Cell Surface Markers Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel growth of the global cell surface markers market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, there will be an estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the U.S.

Global Cell Surface Markers Market: Opportunities

Advances in surface markers are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global cell surface markers market. For instance, therapies targeting liver cancer stem cells can improve the efficacy of conventional chemotherapy and radiotherapy in the treatment of liver cancer. In this regard, a research by The Ohio State University, U.S., in May 2018, reported that INK128, an ATP-competitive mTOR inhibitor, can suppress CD44+ — a liver cancer stem cell surface marker— and sorafenib insensitive hepatocellular carcinoma in vitro and in vivo.

Global Cell Surface Markers Market: Restraints

Complexity in the use of flow cytometers is expected to hinder growth of the market. Lack of expertise in the use of such equipment, especially in markets with low awareness such as some parts of Asia Pacific and Middle East has resulted in less use and purchase of high-end flow cytometers in these regions. In recent years, the complexity of flow cytometry methodologies has significantly increased, particularly in relation to the quantity of simultaneous measurements available in such devices. Furthermore, the areas of spectral overlap, accuracy of collected data, issues of complex data processing and cluster identification automation can create several problems in the use of flow cytometry both in research and disease diagnosis.

Key Takeaways:

The global cell surface markers market was valued at US$ 23,037.4 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 44,373.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2020 and 2027. Major factor driving the growth of global cell surface markers market during the forecast period include growing automation in laboratories, and increasing adoption of in vitro diagnostics.

North America held dominant position in the global cell surface markers market in 2019, accounting for 37.5% share in terms of value, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Presence of leading manufacturers in the region, and wide customer base is supporting growth of the market.

Market Trends

Major players in the market are focused on product approval and launch to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2019, Beckman Coulter received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Early Sepsis Indicator, a hematology-based cellular biomarker that is designed to help emergency department physicians identify patients with sepsis or at increased risk of developing sepsis.

Major players in the market are focused on adopting various marketing strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in June 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. participated in Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference, held in New York, U.S.

Global Cell Surface Markers Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global cell surface markers market include, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Grifols SA, Immucor, Inc., Janssen Diagnostics, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Global Cell Surface Markers Market: Key Developments

September 2019: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd presented OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) biomarker data that highlights new insights into the biology of multiple sclerosis at the 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), held in Stockholm, Sweden.

Segmentation

By Product Type Flow Cytometers Haematology Analyzers Reagents and Kits

By Application Disease Diagnosis and identification Research/Drug Discovery

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



