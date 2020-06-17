Cell Culture Media for Vaccine Market Size and Share Is Expected To Exhibit a CAGR Of 7.7% By 2026, Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis – Coherent Market Insights

Global Cell Culture Media for Vaccine Market – A Novel Approach in Disease Management

Cell culture media for vaccine has a crucial role in advanced healthcare, as it regulates the cell cycle. It is the growth medium, which is developed to support growth of cells, microorganism, and small plants and is available in liquid or gel form.

The global cell culture media for vaccine market size was valued at US$ 1,235.5 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7 % over the forecast period (2018 – 2026)

Global Cell Culture Media for Vaccine Market- Drivers

Growing prevalence of infectious diseases to drive the global cell culture media for vaccine market growth

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as influenza, common cold, tuberculosis (TB) is expected to boost the global cell culture media for vaccine market growth during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, around 9,105 tuberculosis cases and around 42,743 cases of Lyme disease were reported in the U.S. According to University of Oxford’s study, 2018, the measles cases were currently high in several European countries, with over 82,500 measles cases reported in Europe in 2018. Moreover, the number was thrice as compared in 2017, while 15 times in comparison with 2016.

“We Do Offer Sample of this report. Kindly go through the follow information in order to access sample copy.”

Note- This report sample includes:

– Brief Introduction to the research report.

– Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

– Top players in the market

– Research framework (structure of the report)

– Research methodology adopted by Coherent Market Insights

Request A Sample Copy – Cell Culture Media for Vaccine Market Report Click here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2608

Furthermore, increasing availability of novel bovine blood plasma derivatives is expected drive the market growth in the near future. For instance, in April 2015, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Inc., a life science and bioprocessing company, launched high-performance Fetal Bovine Serum alternative named Fetalgro. Fetalgro is a proprietary blend of a calf serum base and proprietary additive that matches the Fetal Bovine Serum’s (FBS) cell growth capabilities in CHO, MRC-5, Vero, and a wide range of other cell lines.

Increasing investments by government organizations and manufacturers focusing on promoting immunization in North America is expected to bolster the market growth

Government organizations are investing heavily on cell culture medium vaccine. Moreover, manufacturers are focused on promoting immunization is expected to drive the global cell culture media for vaccine market growth. For instance, in 2015, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) introduced a five-year initiative, Healthy People 2020 to improve immunization as well as to reduce the disparity rates caused majorly due to pneumonia, shingles, and influenza. The organizations worked directly with physicians and provider offices, home health agencies, hospitals, and beneficiaries under the guidance of Health Service Advisory Group (HSAG) to promote their initiative.

Access insightful study with over 150+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 20+ companies, and more.

Buy Now This Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2608

Global Cell Culture Medium for Vaccine Market- Restraints

However, high risk associated with contamination of cell cultures is expected to restrain the market growth in the near future. Using serum in vaccine production causes various problems such as components of bovine serum being carried into the vaccine as a contaminant from the cell culture medium.

Regional Insights

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global cell culture medium for vaccine market. This is owing to increasing number of vaccine clinical trial in the North America. For instance, in April, 2018, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. enrolled participants in the U.S. for a Phase 2 clinical trial of the company’s universal flu vaccine candidate, M-001.

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/2Y6FfI8

Key Players

Major players operating in the global cell culture media for vaccine market include HiMedia Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, General Electric Company, Sartorius AG, Proliant, Inc., Bovogen Biologicals Pty. Ltd., Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Valley Biomedical, Moregate BioTech, Atlanta Biologicals, Creative-Biolabs, Life Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd., Axil Scientific Pte Ltd., Indian Immunologicals Limited, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., and Valneva SE.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cell Culture Media for Vaccine Market, By Media Type: Bovine Derived Fetal bovine serum (FBS) Newborn Calf Serum (NBCS) Adult Bovine Serum (ABS) Bovine Serum Albumin (BSA) Bovine Calf Serum (BCS) Porcine Derived Animal free/Serum Free Cell Culture

Global Cell Culture Media for Vaccine Market, By Application: Human Vaccines Animal Vaccines



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837