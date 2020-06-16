Cardiac Biomarkers Market 2020 Global Size, Share, Regional Growth Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast 2026

The acute coronary syndrome sub-segment under application segment is projected to dominate the global “cardiac biomarkers market during the forecast period. It is likely to occur due to a rise in the investment by various health institutes in biomarker testing for early detection of the disease. This information is given in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Troponin, Creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), and N-terminal pro b-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), Myoglobin), By Application (Acute Coronary Syndrome, Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2026.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Persistent Technological Advancement for Developing Biomarkers to Drive Global Market

Fortune Business Insights states in the report that the main reason behind the ever-increasing demand for cardiac biomarkers is because of the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for early detection of the diseases. Moreover, innovative product launches by prominent market players and increasing fast track approvals are expected to drive the global cardiac biomarkers market growth in the forecast period. Also, a rise in the technological advancements in the field of cardiac biomarkers and increasing demand for point of care testing kits are likely to contribute to the global market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott

Becton

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Other key market players

Siemens and Roche Receive FDA Clearance for Their Products to Aid in Early Detection of Heart Attack

Siemens Healthineers, a prominent healthcare company, based in Germany, announced in July 2018 that it bagged FDA approval for high-sensitivity troponin I assays (TnIH). They would be used on the company’s Advia Centaur XP/XPT as well as Atellica IM immunoassay analyzers. It would further support in the early diagnosis of heart attacks or myocardial infarctions. Siemens declared that the two TnIH assays possess high sensitivity. Therefore, it would aid in detecting minute changes in troponin levels in patients as well as finding lower levels of troponin. The testing has to be conducted repeatedly to achieve the desired results. That is why doctors and clinicians would gain more confidence in the results and immediately begin treatment of the same.

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Segmentation:

By Type

Troponin

Creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB)

B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), and N-terminal pro b-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP)

Myoglobin

Others

By Application

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players.

Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market’s expansion.

Market dynamics and opportunities for growth for players in the near future.

Competitive landscape describing the market revenue shares of key players.

Market segmentation analysis that deals with quantitative and qualitative research, discussing the influence of policy-based and economical aspects.

Our proven methodologies and systematic analysis help in making confident business and strategic decisions.

A market study that conducts at Fortune Business Insights can save significant cost and time, and can help prevent making costly mistakes.

