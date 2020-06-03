Calciphylaxis Treatment Market Growth to register a CAGR of 9.6% to reach USD 2,400 Million by 2026, Says Coherent Market Insights

Calciphylaxis or Calcific Uremic Arteriolopathy (CUA) is the most severe form of cardiovascular calcification in dialysis patients. It starts with a calcification of small peripheral vessels and quickly spreads in the body. Moreover, people suffering from calciphylaxis have an imbalance in calcium metabolism, which causes calcium to be deposited in arterioles, which eventually leads to the formation of blood clots in the arterioles. Blood clots can cause fat tissues and skin to be deprived of oxygen and nourishment.

According to a data published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) 2014 report, calciphylaxis affects around 4% of patients in the late stage of chronic kidney disease and 55% of patients with calciphylaxis die within a year of diagnosis and suffer from painful skin ulcers and a high risk of infection. No effective treatment for calciphylaxis is currently available and its causes are unknown. However, patients suffering from this disease are usually treated with intensive care, including wound management. The occurrence of calciphylaxis is associated with hyperthyroidism.

The global calciphylaxis treatment market was valued at US$ 1,097.7 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

Increasing clinical trials in the field of calciphylaxis is expected to drive the calciphylaxis treatment market growth

According to the Journal of General Internal Medicine 2014 study, calciphylaxis has an increasing incidence trend and a 50% mortality rate within the first year of onset. High prevalence of kidney disease is a major factor for incidences of calciphylaxis. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Health Information Center, in 2016, over 661,000 Americans had kidney failure and 468,000 of these patients were on dialysis.

Various academic research institutes and companies are focused on developing suitable treatment for calciphylaxis. For instance in March 2018, Sanifit successfully completed a Phase II trial of the first effective treatment for calciphylaxis. Moreover, in 2014, researchers at the National Kidney Foundation reported successful application of intravenous (IV) pamidronate to treat calciphylaxis in patients with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).

Calciphylaxis Treatment Market Restraints

Lack of an appropriate treatment for calciphylaxis is a major factor that is expected to hinder growth of the global calciphylaxis treatment market. However, increasing research to develop a suitable treatment for the condition is expected to drive growth of the market.

Calciphylaxis Treatment Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global calciphylaxis treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America calciphylaxis treatment market is expected to account for a major revenue share over the forecast period, owing to increasing government support and funding to treat calciphylaxis patients. For instance, according to the National Kidney Disease Education Program study 2015, in the U.S., treatment of chronic kidney disease surpasses US$ 48 billion, annually and the ESRD program consumes 6.7% of the total Medicare budget to care for less than 1% of the covered population.

Asia Pacific calciphylaxis treatment market is expected to witness growth exhibiting significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing expenditure in treatment of kidney diseases coupled with high prevalence of kidney diseases with diabetes and growing geriatric population base. For instance, according to the National Kidney Disease Education Program study 2015, in Australia, treatment for all current and new cases of kidney failure by 2020 is expected to cost around US$ 12 billion. Moreover, annual cost of dialysis per patient, annually varies between US $35,000 and 55,000 depending on the type of treatment.

Calciphylaxis Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global calciphylaxis treatment market include 3M, Amgen Inc., BSN Medical, ConvaTec Inc., Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew Plc., and Laboratoris Sanifit S.L.

