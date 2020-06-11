COVID-19 is Impact on Burn Care Market Size to Reach $3.13 Billion by 2027

“Increase awareness among patients toward burn care treatment & management drive the growth of the global burn care market.”

The global burn care market generated $1.99 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $3.13 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of key winning strategies, changing market dynamics, major segments, business performance, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in awareness among patients toward burn care treatment & management drive the growth of the global burn care market. In addition, growing cases of burn injuries across the globe supplements the growth of the market. However, high purchase cost of advanced burn care products restrains the market growth. On the other hand, ongoing research & development of new burn care products is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The production and demand of burn care products will be reduced during Covid-19 pandemic due to supply shortage of raw material amid lockdown.

The revenue generated from hospital segment is likely to decline for few months of coronavirus pandemic as burn specialist surgeons are being redeployed for the treatment of corona virus infected patients. Due to this, there will be a delay in treatment of the patients suffering from burn injuries.

The revenue generated from home care segment is likely to increase for few months of Covid-19 pandemic due to increase in demand for burn care products to cure burn injuries happened at home in kitchen during cooking or handling hot liquids.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global burn care market based on product, depth of burn, end-user and region.

Based on depth of burn, the partial thickness burn segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on product, the advanced burn care segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the total share and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is also estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will uphold its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Frontrunners in the industry-

B Braun Melsungen AG, 3M, ConvaTec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Integra Lifesciences, Essity AB, Medline Industries, Inc., Investor AB, Smith & Nephew Plc, and Medtronic Plc.

Scope of The Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2019-2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020-2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Product, Depth of Burn, and End User Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketresearcht