Breathalyzers Market Revenue to Worth Over US$ 71,866.2 Million by 2027 | coherentmarketinsights.com

Breathalyzers measure the amount of alcohol in one’s breath to estimate blood alcohol content (BAC). There are two types of breathalyzers that include, hand-held breathalyzers and desktop analyzers.

The global Breathalyzers market is estimated to account for US$ 3,045.0 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 4,821.6 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Breathalyzers Market: Drivers

High substance abuse is expected to propel growth of the global breathalyzers market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in the U.S., around 164.8 million people aged 12 or older in the U.S. were past month substance users that included tobacco, alcohol, or illicit drugs.

Global Breathalyzers Market: Opportunities

Moreover, high misuse of prescription pain relievers is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in the U.S., 3.6% of the population misused pain relievers in 2018.

Global Breathalyzers Market: Restraints

Emergence of Covid-19 has led to decline in adoption of breathalyzer devices fearing spread of the pandemic disease. For instance, as of May 20, 2020, there have been 4,801,202 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 318,935 deaths, as reported to the World Health Organization.

Key Takeaways:

The global PACS and RIS market was valued at US$ 2,833.1 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 4,821.6 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2027. Major factor driving the growth of global breathalyzers market during the forecast period include increasing drink and drive cases, and technological advancements in the breathalyzers.

North America held dominant position in the global breathalyzers market in 2019, accounting for 47.0% share in terms of volume, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Presence of leading manufacturers in the region and product launches is expected to support growth of the region over the forecast period.

Market Trends

Major players in the market are focused on offering fuel cell-based breathalyzers. These breathalyzers offer accurate detection of BAC. For instance, PAS Systems International Alcohol Sensor Systems offers NEW PAS Qtr A compact round cell case and PAS004 Mini-A fuel cell.

Asia Pacific is witnessing high number of deaths due to substance-related deaths. For instance, according to a study conducted by researchers at the National Drug and Alcohol Research Center, Australia recorded 559 cases of cannabis-related deaths between 2000 and 2018.

Global Breathalyzers Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global breathalyzers market include, Cannabix Technologies Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGa, Intoximeters Inc., Lifeloc Technologies Inc., MPD Inc., Quest Products Inc., Advanced Safety Devices LLC, Aerocrine AB, Akers Biosciences Inc., Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Alcopro Inc., Guth Laboratories Inc., Meretek Diagnostics Group of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc., PAS Systems International Alcohol Sensor Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., TruTouch Technologies Inc., ENVITE- WISMER GmbH, AK GlobalTech Corporation, Intoximeter Inc., and BACtrack Inc.

Global Breathalyzers Market: Key Developments

Major players in the market are also focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2019, Quest Products Inc. launched AlcoHAWK RapidScreen, a fuel-cell breathalyzer designed to test alcohol levels in both active and passive modes

Similarly, in January 2018, BACtrack launched a new line of breathalyzers BACtrack C6 and BACtrack Skyn.

Segmentation

By Technology Fuel Cell Semiconductor Sensor Infrared Absorption

By Application Alcohol Detection Tuberculosis Detection Detection for H.Pylori Infection Drug Testing Asthama Detection Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



