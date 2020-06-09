Biodefense Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2025

The latest research report on Biodefense Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Biodefense Market Size 2020

Global Biodefense Market is valued at USD 5.31Billion in 2018and expected to reach USD 7.22 Billionby 2025 with the CAGR of 4.5%over the forecast period.

Biodefense constitutes the use of medical measures to protect individuals against bioterrorism including interventions such as drugs and vaccinations but also research and public health preparations to defend against such biological attack. It refers to measures taken to restore biosecurity of organisms which are, subject to biological threats or infectious diseases. The goal of biodefense is to integrate the sustained efforts of the national and homeland security, medical, public health, intelligence, diplomatic, and law enforcement communities. Health care providers and public health officers are among the first lines of defense. In some countries private, local, and provincial capabilities are being increased and coordinated with federal assets, to provide layered defenses against biological weapons attacks. Biodefense is an emerging industry that offers new opportunities for both existing and new drug companies, as well as for biotechnology companies with technologies for drug discovery and pathogen detection.

Global biodefense market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application and regional&country level. Based upon product type biodefense market is classified into anthrax, small pox, botulism, radiation and others. Based upon application biodefense market is classified into medical hygiene and national defense.

The regions covered in this Global Biodefensemarket report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market ofBiodefenseis sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Biodefense Companies 2020

Elusys Therapeutics, Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

DynPort Vaccine Company, LLC

SIGA Technologies

PharmAthene, Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs

Ichor Medical Systems

Achaogen, Inc.

Xoma Corporation

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Bavarian Nordic

Biodefense News

News: –June 21, 2019

Advanced computational modeling of the gut for biodefense

The Nutritional Immunology and Molecular Medicine Laboratory (NIMML) have developed a high-resolution model of the gut system by using advanced computational systems. The new high-performance computing (HPC)-driven model of the gut predicts new emerging behaviors and responses to biological threats.

The gut ecosystem includes trillions of interactions between host epithelial and immune cells, molecules and microbes may be a massively and dynamically interacting network, almost like a multidimensional puzzle with pieces that are constantly changing shape. These interactions with cooperatives and feedback lead to nonlinear dynamics and unforeseen emergent behaviors across spatiotemporal scales. The NIMML model of the gut facilitates discovering new knowledge within this complex system for biodefense applications.

Favorable government initiatives, increase in the number of naturally occurring outbreaks, and increasing threat of biological weapons and nuclear armed ICBM are some of the major factors driving the growth of global biodefense market.

Favorable government initiatives, increase in the number of naturally occurring outbreaks, and increasing threat of biological weapons and nuclear armed ICBM are some of the major factors driving the growth of global biodefense market. Government and outside experts have both criticized and supported these efforts. Widespread deployment of environmental bio surveillance technologies by the federal government began after the anthrax mailings, and federal efforts to further develop these technologies have also increased.For instance, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, between 2016 and 2017, nearly 30 Million people suffered from influenza in the country. Biodefense techniques, such as vaccinations against influenza help reduce the illness by 17% and medical visits and hospitalizations by 18 to 19% respectively. Growing prevalence of Ebola and Zika virus infections is also likely to contribute to the market development. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, More than 28,000 people were infected, and over 11,000 people died before the international public health emergency ended in June 2016.As the world’s population swells, so will the number of outbreaks and the people impacted.Coronavirus COVID-19 is part of a pattern of increasingly frequent epidemics that have coincided with globalization, urbanization and climate change.As Coronavirus spreads, so does the sobering reality that epidemics will become more common with increasingly connected age. Real Time Statistics Project estimated that there are currently 1,939,028 confirmed cases and 120,871 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of April 14, 2020. The total number of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons in the world is shrinking as the major powers scale back their inventories through unilateral reductions and arms control, but other countries and groups still try to acquire these weapons. However, low R&D funding by government in developing and underdeveloped economies are expected to restraint the growth of the biodefense market during the forecast years. Biodefense industry will experience lucrative growth opportunities if the government takes frequent preventive measures to assure safety of population and the economy.

North America is dominating the Biodefense Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Biodefense Market, due to Supportive government initiatives in medical countermeasure preparedness against biological threats. U.S. government implements several initiatives that help them in strengthening security against bioterrorism attacks. With the World Health Organization (WHO), North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the U.S. Blue Ribbon panel publishing reports on the emerging risks of biological weaponry in recent months, there is a new sense of urgency regarding biological weapons. In August 2016, the United Nations Secretary General told the Security Council that non-state actors are actively seeking chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons. Government plans several biodefense programs such as pandemic influenza and infectious disease program.Government initiates several programs focused on preparedness and prevention intentional or accidental releases of biological material will stimulate the U.S. biodefense market in forthcoming years. Europe is second largest region for Biodefense market growth, due to increase in the Number of Naturally Occurring Outbreaks. Between 2015 and week 12 of 2019, 22 EU/EEA Member States reported 2,398 travel-associated ZIKV infections through the European Surveillance System (TESSy). France reported 48% of the cases, Spain 15% and the UK 9%.

Global Biodefense Market Segmentation –

By Type

Anthrax

Small Pox

Botulism

Radiation

Others

By Application

Medical hygiene

National defense

ByRegional & Country Analysis (North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

