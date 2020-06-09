Automated Microbiology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunity and Forecast 2020 to 2025

In its latest report on Automated Microbiology Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Automated Microbiology Market Size 2020

Automated Microbiology Market is valued at USD 4.28 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 8.32 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 9.96% over the forecast period.

Scope of Automated Microbiology Market

Automation in microbiology laboratory is the technology by which microbiology procedures are performed using automated machine. In automated lab almost every lab workflowsis automated and capable to process slides,broths and agar plate media.In recent years use of automated microbiology lab isgaining more importance as it is used in identification of pathogen, early detection of various pathogenic agents including bacteria, fungus, parasite, and viroid among others. In addition, automated microbiology providesquicker results along with high accuracy, productivity, reliability, and efficiency in molecular testing by minimizing chances of manual contamination during the process. The early detection can help minimize the chronic condition caused by infectious agent like chickenpox, rubella, ebola, measles, influenza, mumps, and smallpox among others. automation in microbiology is likely to solve the problem of personal shortage by creating more customized automation system as per the client’s requirement to gain competitive advantage.

Automated microbiology market report is segmented based on technology,end useand by regional & country level. Based upon technology, automated microbiology market is classified into DNA sequencing, DNA & RNA probe technology, detection techniques, immunoassays, and monoclonal antibodies. Based upon end use, automated microbiology market is classified into biotechnology industries, clinical laboratories, hospitals and blood banks.

The regions covered in this automated microbiology market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of automated microbiology is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Automated Microbiology Companies 2020

Automated microbiology market report covers prominent players like

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Affymetrix, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

bioMeriux, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Automated Microbiology News

Total Specific Solutions (TSS) acquired the laboratory information software company TECHNIDATA

News: On September 11, 2019,Total Specific Solution (TSS) announced the acquisition of TECHNIDATA. Total Specific Solution is the software solution provider company acquired the French healthcare company TECHNIDATA which is specialized in laboratory information software. Total Specific Solution said the acquisition will bring the more opportunities in the software solution for the automated lab specifically in the microbiology sectors including biochemistry, hematology, immunology, microbiology, blood banking, histology/cytology, genetics, and biobanking.

Automated Microbiology Market Dynamics

Outbreak of new infectious diseasesand rising demand in automated microbiology laboratoriesis driving the growth of market. As automated laboratory helps in early detection of number of infections including rubella, chickenpox, COVID-19, measles, ebola, mumps, influenza and smallpox market is gaining more importance and generating huge momentum. The automated systems helps in early detection of various infectious agents such as parasite, viroid, fungus, prion, bacterium and virus. For instance, Global COVID-19 tally crossed the 5 million marks within 5 months, diseases like COVID-19 creating the huge demand for automated market. In addition, need for fast results with high accuracy and rising concerns about health safety is fueling the growth of automated microbiology market. However, need of highly skilled professionals and high cost of equipment is hampering the growth of market. Moreover, rising concern of health and increasing spending on healthcare infrastructureare expected to create lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

Automated Microbiology Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the automated microbiology market owingto presence of advancement of technology and use of high advanced molecular diagnostic tests including genetic probe and DNA sequencing. In addition, huge penetration of life insurance, in 2019, America spent USD3.6 trillion on health.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR over forecast period due to rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure over the coming years. Moreover, growing demand for technologically advanced products and expanding investments in biopharma sector is catalyzing the growth of this region.

Automated Microbiology Market Segmentation –

By Technology:

DNA Sequencing

DNA and RNA probe technology

Detection techniques

Immunoassay

Monoclonal antibodies

By End Use:

Biotechnology industries

Clinical laboratories

Hospitals

Blood Banks

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

